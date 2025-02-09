  • home icon
  GTA Online weekly discounts (February 9-13, 2025)

GTA Online weekly discounts (February 9-13, 2025)

By Neeraj Bansal
Modified Feb 09, 2025 17:57 GMT
GTA Online weekly discounts (February 9-13, 2025)
A brief report on the ongoing GTA Online weekly discounts (Image via Rockstar Games)

With every in-game event, Rockstar allows players to save tons of money via GTA Online weekly discounts. This limited-time sale includes select items, usually ranging from the best vehicles in the game to powerful weapons for players to collect. Till 2 AM, PT, on February 13, 2025, one can claim up to 50% discount on a select collection of items.

This article shares everything players must know about the ongoing GTA Online weekly discounts.

Ongoing GTA Online weekly discounts include cars like Cheburek, Cypher, and more (February 9-13, 2025)

As per the recently released GTA Online weekly update, here are all the featured items at discount prices this week:

Keep in mind that Rockstar will change the featured items in weekly discounts after 2 AM PT on February 13, 2025.

What should you purchase from the ongoing GTA Online weekly discounts? (February 9-13, 2025)

The best thing to purchase would be the Eclipse Blvd Garage, the biggest garage in Los Santos. However, considering it’s 2025, most players already own the property. The next logical thing would be to invest in a new vehicle like the Übermacht Cypher. It is a two-seater sports car that Rockstar added to the game in 2021 as part of the Los Santos Tuners DLC update.

The design of the vehicle seems heavily inspired by the real-life first-generation BMW M2 (F87), with some cues taken from:

  • Second generation BMW 8 Series
  • 2021–2023 BMW M5
  • First-generation Mercedes-AMG GT
  • Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupé

The Cypher is decent in terms of performance. It possesses a top speed of 113.50 mph (182.66 km/h) and completes a lap in about 1:04.231. While players can use the vehicle for completing missions, it is best suited for completing day-to-day free-roam activities.

It can currently be acquired from the Premium Deluxe Motorsport showroom for a 30% discounted price of $1,085,000-$813,750.

