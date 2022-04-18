“I am super happy, thrilled, and honored to be a part of Guild Esports”: Tushar “PerryGoesWild” Uttam, GTA and Minecraft YouTuber

The open-world map of GTA Online has given action-adventure lovers the liberty to explore and take part in a wide range of activities. Rockstar Games’ flagship title has also encouraged many gamers to create content around it and upload videos on various streaming platforms. Tushar “PerryGoesWild” Uttam is one such YouTuber with 1.6 million subscribers.

He is one of the two Indian YouTubers recently signed by Guild Esports as content creators. In an exclusive conversation with Sportskeeda Esports’ Debolina Banerjee, PerryGoesWild talks about his initial days as a gamer, his journey as a YouTube content creator, his excitement to be part of Guild Esports, and more.

PerryGoesWild on his journey as a GTA content creator

Q. How did your journey in the gaming world start? What/who inspired you to take it up as a full-time profession?

Tushar: Since childhood, I have always been interested in PC gaming. It is one of the things that makes me happy. When I was eight or nine years old, I went to a shop where kids could play PS2 games by paying 10 INR for thirty minutes.

Whenever I had money in my pocket, I went to the shop. I used to play a lot of GTA at the time, too. Later, when I was ten or eleven, my father bought me a PC. It was a 2 GB RAM and Pentium PC, but I played hundreds of games on that PC and spent most of my gaming life using it. So yeah, I am an old-time gamer.

In 2019, after watching YouTubers like PewDiePie, Jacksepticeye, and BeastBoyShub, I decided to open my own gaming YouTube channel. I thought if I could establish myself on YouTube, then that would be the best job in the world that I could do.

My biggest inspiration will always be PewDiePie, and I started watching his video in 2017. He stopped playing games and started doing commentary videos at that time, but I still watched his old gaming clips. I think that he is the best.

An Indian YouTuber, BeastBoyShub, also inspired me. He is a great icon and inspiration. I genuinely think that he is the only true gaming YouTuber in India. He can play any game, and his audience just showers love upon him. That is an aspect that every YouTuber dreams of.

Q. What would you like to comment on the mindset of the Indian community when it comes to gaming? Has the situation improved over the past two years?

Tushar: Gaming in India is still very new. Just three or four years ago, there was nothing like gaming on YouTube in India. It did not exist at the time because nobody watched them.

However, it has drastically improved. PUBG was the first thing that boomed gaming on YouTube. Later, different PC games like GTA 5 and Minecraft also grew in the Indian gaming community.

A lot has changed today. Nowadays, prominent YouTubers play super random games, still getting views. So, yes, it is improving day by day.

Q. You started off your YouTube channel experimenting with different horror games and then shifted completely to GTA 5 Online. What made you change to Rockstar’s acclaimed title? What activities do you enjoy the most in the open-world game?

Tushar: Yes, I started playing some horror games on my channel, as I enjoy the horror genre the most. My favorite game is Resident Evil 4, a horror survival game.

At the start, I was just experimenting and playing some popular mobile games and some AAA titles. During that time, I posted a GTA video, and that clip just blew up and helped me achieve my first 1000 views on YouTube.

Noticing my success, I continued to play GTA 5, and my channel grew. Doing this regularly gave me a dedicated audience who enjoyed watching me play GTA 5.

The best thing about open-world games is that you can do anything. I can drive a car, swim, walk, and enjoy anything I like. The independence of doing anything is the best part of playing open-world games, as a specific mission does not bind you.

Q. Out of a wide range of GTA RP servers, which one is your go-to server and why?

Tushar: I mostly do GTA mod videos, and in the past, I have made a sitcom-style series called “DESI Avengers Series” in GTA 5. I have played GTA RP previously but never made any videos out of it.

Q. Many gamers are eagerly waiting for the release of GTA 6. What is your estimation of the time of its arrival? Do you think GTA 6 should have a female protagonist, considering Rockstar has had a very sexist approach to all its GTA titles so far?

Tushar: I, too, am eagerly waiting for GTA 6. However, I do not think GTA 6 will be released soon. I believe it will be released in 2025 or 2026, not in the next two years. Since GTA is a big game, it takes time.

And yes, I do feel that GTA 6 should have a female protagonist, and I am 99% sure that it will. There were some leaks and rumors about this, and even without the leaks, I am still confident about it, as it is the best time to introduce a female protagonist in a GTA game.

Q. David Beckham’s Guild Esports recently signed you as one of their gaming content creators. How thrilled are you to be working with such an esteemed organization?

Tushar: I am super happy, thrilled, and honored to be a part of the Guild gang. Two years ago, I would have never believed that this would happen. But today, I feel anything is possible!

Q. Angelina Pongener and you are the only two Indian creators part of Guild Esports, and in a way, you are both representing the country globally. Do you ever feel intimidated by that prospect? Do you think that your recent introduction will motivate other Indian gamers to work hard to establish themselves as professionals?

Tushar: Yes, I feel it, but I am not at all pressured. I just enjoy it, and I think the best results will come if one does anything while enjoying it.

Yes, this introduction will motivate other gaming creators and creators in general to achieve their goals in life.

Q. Are you optimistic that your partnership with Guild Esports will help you become more popular as a gamer? What are some of the critical aspects you are looking for via this collaboration?

Tushar: By joining a big organization like Guild Esports, one will definitely get international recognition. One of the reasons you are interviewing me is also because of Guild!

The key aspect should always be to work towards a positive goal. The intention of what the collaborator wants to achieve and how it should always be positive must be conducted in a healthy manner.

Q. Your YouTube channel has over 1.64 million subscribers. In your two years of being a content creator, what are some of the critical aspects that you understand when it comes to uploading videos on this platform? What kind of videos do you love to watch the most?

Tushar: The central aspect should always be quality. I make funny videos, so I am happy if my clips are funny/enjoyable, as that’s always the goal.

I love to watch people like KSI and PewDiePie, who are funny. I like sarcastic fun comic videos in general. I like comedy videos and watch BB Ki Vines and Ashish Chanchlani. I am also into movie breakdown videos, as I genuinely enjoy movies!

Q. What would you like to tell your fans who have supported you on your YouTube journey so far?

Tushar: Just, thank you! If you weren’t there, YouTube would never have been my job.

