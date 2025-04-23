Top 5 Oblivion mods for GTA 5 (Legacy)

GTA 5 was one of the biggest entertainment releases of 2013, making a billion dollars in sales within a few days of launching. Another notable release that year in a different realm of entertainment was the movie Oblivion, starring Tom Cruise. The two are quite different from each other in terms of theme and setting, but certain elements from the film can be added to the Rockstar Games title via mods.

Ad

For those interested, here are the top five Oblivion mods for GTA 5 Legacy PC story mode.

Note: All mods mentioned in this article are third-party add-ons. Readers are advised to use them at their own discretion.

Sky shelter and 4 other Oblivion mods for GTA 5, ranked

5) Oblivion - Sanchez Re-Texture (Livery)

Here's a look at a Maibatsu Sanchez with the modded Oblivion livery (Image via gta5-mods.com)

Tom Cruise's character in Oblivion, Jack Harper, can be seen riding a futuristic motorcycle. It has a sleek design and clean white aesthetics. That bike itself cannot be added in Grand Theft Auto 5, but a custom livery can be used to make another existing vehicle resemble it.

Ad

Trending

Oblivion - Sanchez Re-Texture (Livery) adds a white Oblivion-inspired livery for the Maibatsu Sanchez, replacing an existing livery for the dirtbike. The mod does make it look like the vehicle from the movie to a good extent, which can be fun for fans.

Download link

4) Oblivion - Suit and Weapon Re-Texture

Here's a look at the modded Oblivion suit and weapon (Image via gta5-mods.com)

The Oblivion - Suit and Weapon Re-Texture mod implements changes to an outfit belonging to Michael De Santa (one of GTA 5's three protagonists) and an in-game rifle. Michael's costume is made to look pretty much like the space-suit-like outfit worn by Tom Cruise in Oblivion, and the rifle then resembles the weapon that Cruise wields in the movie.

Ad

Anyone who's a fan of the movie or just prefers futuristic, sci-fi elements should find this mod worth trying. The outfit and weapon also look a tad more faithful to the film as compared to the earlier Sanchez livery.

Download link

3) Sky shelter

Ad

The Sky shelter mod for GTA 5 adds a very unique safehouse whose design takes inspiration from the Oblivion movie. It has several rooms, a helipad, swimming pools, and is way up in the sky, which sets it apart from anything similar in the game.

Grand Theft Auto 5 doesn't have many accessible buildings. So, even those who aren't big fans of the film can check out the mod, as it will add a new and interesting interior at the very least. Note that installing it also requires a few other add-ons whose links have been provided in the mod's description.

Ad

Download link

2) Combat Drone from the movie Oblivion

Ad

The Combat Drone mod for GTA 5 adds a vehicle inspired by the attack drones seen in the Oblivion movie to the Rockstar Games title. There's nothing else quite like it in the game, which makes the modded vehicle unique in terms of appearance.

It is also fun to fly around and is weaponized, which makes it more useful compared to any of the mods mentioned so far in this list.

Download link

Ad

1) Bubbleship from the Movie Oblivion

Ad

One of the most notable things from Oblivion is the Bubbleship, a futuristic aircraft that Tom Cruise uses in the film. The Bubbleship from the Movie Oblivion mod adds a very faithful recreation of it to GTA 5 story mode.

The vehicle maneuvers like any other plane, has a machine gun that can aim in any direction, and even comes equipped with a V-TOL mode. Taking all these things into account, and the fact that it is the film's protagonist's vehicle, this Oblivion mod for GTA 5 Legacy PC becomes the very best out of all the ones available currently.

Ad

Download link

Readers are advised not to use any mods in Grand Theft Auto Online, as entering the multiplayer with mods installed may get their account suspended or banned.

Check out more related content:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suyash Sahay Suyash is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in Rockstar Games' GTA franchise. Suyash uses in-depth research and knowledge of his immense experience with the game series to ensure readers have access to the most reliable information. His insightful content pieces have raked in more than 5 million views in just a little over a year's time.



Suyash holds a B.Tech degree and ventured into the world of gaming at a young age through the Prince of Persia Sands of Time trilogy. However, upon encountering GTA Vice City’s 1980s aesthetic, music, and vintage cars, he became enamored with the game, leading him to explore the rest of the franchise.



Suyash prefers solo titles to multiplayer, especially ones with a well-crafted story and character arcs. He admires journalist Jason Schreier for the respect he commands in the industry and the reliability of his news pieces. To ensure the accuracy of his own pieces, he checks multiple reputable sources and insiders.



If he were to recommend a game to a skeptic, it would be Naughty Dog’s Uncharted series. When he’s not roaming the streets of Los Santos in GTA V, you can find him playing football, watching movies, or working out. Know More