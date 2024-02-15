What to buy (and what to avoid) in GTA Online this week (February 15 to 21)

The latest GTA Online weekly update is here, and Rockstar Games is offering some great deals this time. However, it has also snuck in some not-so-amazing things that might look good at first glance but are not worth your money or effort. While most veterans know how to filter them out, newbies often end up wasting their cash.

Because of all the other amazing weapons and vehicles that the online multiplayer is currently offering, players may end up making the wrong purchase.

This article lists a few things that you should purchase this week and some others that will be a waste of your money.

Note: The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

3 things you should purchase this week in GTA Online and 2 you should stay away from

1) Överflöd Entity MT

When it comes to supercars in the online multiplayer, there are some amazing options. The current GTA Online weekly update is offering a 30% discount on the Överflöd Entity MT. It is a great vehicle that looks stylish and offers decent performance.

While it is not the fastest or best-handing vehicle in the game, it has HSW Performance upgrades that PS5 and Xbox Series X/S users can apply. Without the upgrade, the Överflöd Entity MT can reach a top speed of 131.25 mph (211.23 km/h), although with HSW, you can take it to 150.50 mph (242.21 km/h).

That said, the car still feels a little slow. But the 30% discount on the original price of $2,355,000 is worth it, and you should grab it while it lasts in GTA Online.

2) Gallivanter Baller ST-D

The Gallivanter Baller ST-D is the newest addition to GTA Online and is a great SUV. While popular Grand Theft Auto YouTuber Broughy1322 has yet to publish the top speed results, this car can go fast.

Aside from its speed and decent handling, the Baller ST-D is also compatible with Imani Tech Upgrades. This means you can install the Missile Lock-On Jammer, making it the perfect ride in the game's public lobbies.

While the car has great looks, decent performance, and Imani Tech Upgrades, it costs $1,715,000, which, although expensive, is still worth the money.

3) Annis 300R

Another vehicle that players should purchase while the GTA Online weekly discounts are in effect is the Annis 300R, an armored Sports car that has a sleek look and offers good performance.

The Annis 300R has a top speed of 120.00 mph (193.12 km/h) and is compatible with Imani Tech Upgrades. This allows you to install Missile Lock-on Jammers that come in handy when a pesky Oppressor griefer is trying to blow you up.

While the car usually costs $2,075,000, it can be purchased at a 30% discount. For all the features and the extra armor that could potentially save your life, it is worth your money.

4) Declasse Vamos

There are several reasons to stay away from the Declasse Vamos in GTA Online. This Muscle Car has been removed from the in-game stores and can only be purchased through weekly rotations. The Declasse Vamos is quite basic and only has a top speed of 112.25 mph (180.65 km/h).

While the current 30% discount brings the price down to $417,200, the car doesn't have much to offer. Its poor handling will put your in-game life at risk, making it one of the things you should stay away from this week.

5) BF Raptor

The BF Raptor is a car that is categorized as a Sports Car in the online multiplayer, although the three-wheeler doesn't look the part.

Since Rockstar Games has removed it from the in-game stores, you can only purchase it when they bring it during the weekly rotation. However, we don't recommend spending money on it. While it generally costs $648,000, it is currently available at a 30% discount.

The BF Raptor has an underwhelming performance and can only reach a top speed of 103.25 mph (166.16 km/h). Moreover, it tends to spin out on bumps and is plagued by a long turning radius. As a result, it will likely not win you races or outrun other cars in the category, ultimately collecting dust in your garage.

