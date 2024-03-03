Why GTA Online players should get Annis Euros this week (March 3-6)

The Annis Euros is an OG vehicle in GTA 5 Online that also appeared in Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas. Rockstar Games brought it to the HD Universe in July 2021 as part of the Los Santos Tuners DLC update. As is customary, it is a tuner car that also has some sporty features. Additionally, the gaming studio revamped some of its mechanisms in December 2023 during The Chop Shop DLC.

Naturally, this has made the vehicle more feature-rich than before. This article briefly explains why every GTA Online player should get the Annis Euros after the latest weekly update.

The Annis Euros is one of the best deals you can grab in GTA Online before March 6, 2024

The GTA Online Annis Euros has always been a fan-favorite car due to its tuning features and track performance. Moreover, JDM (Japanese Domestic Market) car fans also love it as it is primarily based on the real-life Nissan 300ZX (Z32). You can also find minor details from the Z31 model. This makes the Euros one of the prime JDM cars in GTA Online.

However, being a JDM car is not the only feature of the Annis Euros. After the Winter 2023 DLC, Rockstar Games provided it with the Drift Tuning Modifications, making it one of the best drift cars in GTA Online that can also be used in the official Drift Races.

One should note that at the time of writing this article, there are only eight cars in GTA Online that support the Drift Tuning Modification, and the Euros is one of them. Even without this tuning, the player base has been using the car to perform drift stunts for ages.

If you are not comfortable with the Drift Tuning Modification, you can remove it and instead apply the Low Grip Tires and a Lowered Vehicle Stance from the Los Santos Car Meet Workshop. These features also make the Annis Euros a beginner-friendly drift car in GTA Online.

Since it is a tuner car, you get a plethora of customization options to build different variations. Rockstar Games also offers two liveries (Drift Tribe and King Scorpion) that are subtle hints to the popular Hollywood movie The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift.

These qualities might make you want to get the Annis Euros as soon as possible. Fortunately, the gaming studio is also offering a lucrative deal on the vehicle this week. The car's base price is $1,800,000, along with a trade discount of $1,350,000. But, after the latest GTA Online weekly update, you can get it at a flat 40% discount.

