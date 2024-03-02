5 worthless weapons in GTA Online that you should avoid in 2024

There are many weapons in GTA Online, with Rockstar Games occasionally adding new ones via major DLCs. They can be bought from outlets like Ammu-Nation or the Agency Armory, albeit they usually cost a lot of money. However, not every firearm is worth adding to a player's arsenal, no matter how enticing they are. This makes it crucial to spend wisely, especially as earning an income in this game can be a bit of a grind.

So, In this article, we will look at five worthless weapons in GTA Online that you should avoid in 2024.

Battle Rifle and 4 other worthless weapons in GTA Online that you should avoid in 2024

1) Widowmaker

The Widowmaker is Rockstar Games' futuristic take on the classic Minigun. Instead of shooting a barrage of bullets, the weapon emits a continuous beam of laser that decimates anything in its path. It also looks pretty unique and might pique the interest of those who enjoy the Sci-Fi genre.

Unfortunately, buying a Widowmaker makes little sense, especially for those who want to make the right investments. It performs almost exactly the same as the Minigun but costs significantly more at a whopping $449,000. For context, the Minigun costs only $47,000.

The Widowmaker does get unlocked at Rank 1, most GTA Online beginners won't be able to afford such weapons in GTA Online.

2) Precision Rifle

The Precision Rifle is a type of Sniper Rifle that is much worse than others in its category and is one of the worst weapons in GTA Online. While its design, seemingly based on the Remington 700 PCR Enhanced rifle, is pretty interesting, there aren't any other benefits of owning this firearm.

Firstly, it is incredibly expensive, costing $450,000. To make things worse, it has no scope or other useful attachments and deals a similar amount of damage as a regular Sniper Rifle. Notably, the latter has a scope and the ability to zoom in on the target and costs much less than the Precision Rifle.

3) The Battle Rifle

The Battle Rifle is one of the newest weapons in GTA Online. It was added in December 2023 with The Chop Shop DLC and costs $497,500 at the Agency Armory. This isn't an outright bad weapon and even has a few good attributes, like range; however, its performance isn't anything unique, as we have already seen weapons of a similar caliber.

In fact, the Battle Rifle is somewhat comparable to the Service Carbine in GTA Online, which, interestingly, can be obtained for free by finding its five components from randomly spawning Crime Scenes.

4) Compact EMP Launcher

The Compact EMP Launcher is among the more interesting weapons in GTA Online. It shoots EMP grenades that temporarily shut down a vehicle's engine upon contact. Sadly, aiming at a moving target with this weapon is quite difficult as you will also have to take its projectile trajectory into account.

Additionally, the Compact Grenade Launcher is a much better alternative, as it can blow up vehicles instead of shutting them down temporarily. Hence, players would be better off steering clear of the Compact EMP Launcher, which notably costs a whopping $525,000 at the Agency Armory.

5) Unholy Hellbringer

The Unholy Hellbringer, much like the Widowmaker, is the Sci-Fi iteration of a realistic weapon, the Combat MG. While it looks intriguing and shoots laser beams, it lacks any useful attachments, has relatively low accuracy, and costs $449,000 at the Agency Armory.

Instead of investing in the Unholy Hellbringer, you can use the Combat MG. The latter can be upgraded to an MK II variant for an additional cost, which would still cost lesser than the former, and can be equipped with attachments like scopes, holographic sight, tracer rounds, incendiary rounds, and more.

