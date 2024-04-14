Minecraft is adding features demanded by fans for many years

Mojang has brought a ton of cool features to Minecraft recently, through both official updates and experimental previews. The most noteworthy of these are 1.20.5's wolf armor 1.21's trial chambers and powerful new crafter block, but there is truly no shortage of neat upcoming features.

These three features in particular are interesting, as they seem to be Mojang finally addressing long-standing community requests for content to be added in one of Minecraft's many updates.

Minecraft is finally adding a plethora of fan-requested features

Trial chambers

One of the most requested aspects from the community over the years has been a new, combat-oriented dungeon structure to delve into and explore. And Minecraft's upcoming trial chambers have more than made up for their prolonged wait.

These structures have a unique mob, several unique items, a challenging optional variant in Minecraft's ominous events, gorgeous labyrinthine designs, and a variety of hostile mobs and mob spawners to put every other structure to shame. These are now the game's ultimate PvE experience, especially since the trial spawners can be defeated over and over again for loot.

There have been a lot of different ideas for new structures over the years, many of which have been brought to life in overhaul mods, but a few themes have remained consistent from the community. It needed to be hard, rare, and have worthwhile loot. All of which the trial chamber has accomplished in spades.

Wolf armor

Wolf Armor byu/PopsicleJolt inminecraftsuggestions Expand Post

Wolf armor is one of the most requested features of the game's history, in large part due to just how frail wolves have been since their inclusion. They don't have a lot of health for how many hostile mobs tend to inhabit caves and the surface at night. The community has been requesting craftable wolf armor to put on pets since 2014.

Even players a decade ago wanted wolf armor (Image via the Minecraft Forums)

While there were a lot of different ideas from the community as to how the armor would be handled, most of the suggestions agreed on a few points. There would be leather, iron, gold, diamond, and netherite tiers, similar to the player's armor. Additionally, it would be craftable within a crafting table, and leather wolf armor would be dyeable using Minecraft's many colorful dyes.

And while some of these ideas, such as the material tiers, didn't come to fruition, it's interesting how close fans got to what would be added in terms of the armor being dyeable, as well as craftable rather than loot, as is the case with horse armor and saddles.

The crafter

The crafter is a revolutionary new item from the upcoming 1.21 update. It adds a vanilla means to automatically craft items with redstone. While a common feature in many of Minecraft's best technical mods, it was never expected to be added to the game, as much as the community has wanted it for years.

This is another feature that the community has requested for years (Image via Mojang)

Last year, there was a poll posted by EksEss in the technical community's subreddit asking if auto-crafting should be added to the game, and, taking out neutral votes, a large majority endorsed its inclusion. But these requests have been made for several years now.