Can you dismantle equipment in Palworld?

Besides being able to repair equipment, players would be happy to know they can also dismantle equipment in Palworld. If you're low on resources and have built something you no longer need, it can easily be taken apart to retain all your materials. This is especially useful during the early hours of your Palworld journey, where every trip for resources can prove to be fatal if you're not careful.

However, the game doesn't introduce this mechanic to players well enough. Hence, this article will tell you how to dismantle equipment in Palworld.

How can players dismantle equipment in Palworld?

Disassembly mode in Palworld (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

To dismantle equipment in Palworld, the only thing the players need to do is open the build menu and select disassembly mode. The build menu can be accessed by pressing B for a PC and Dpad-up for a controller. At the bottom of the screen, you will see a prompt for disassembly mode. Once that has been selected, you can interact with anything you want to dismantle, and by doing so, you will get your materials back.

If you dismantle a Primitive Workbench, 2x Wood will be added to your inventory, and likewise for other equipment. However, it is important to note that equipment currently in use cannot be dismantled. For example, you cannot dismantle a feeding bowl if any of your Pals are eating out of it at the moment.

Can players dismantle a Palbox in Palworld?

Dismantling a Palbox in Palworld (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

You can dismantle equipment in Palworld, but not everything will act the same way when it is dismantled. Taking your Palbox apart can be a hassle as it poses its own set of challenges. Here are some important points to remember before dismantling your Palbox:

Anything you can place outside your base will not be disassembled when dismantling your Palbox.

Equipment that can only be placed inside your base, like the Logging Site and Stone Pit, will be dismantled along with your Palbox.

Any Pals you have deployed inside your base will be safely stored inside your Palbox, and this doesn't mean that dismantling the Palbox will result in the disappearance of your precious Pals.

With these aspects covered, you can now begin to dismantle equipment in Palworld.

