Does Palworld feature server transfers for saves and characters?

One of the many questions players have been asking about Palworld leading up to its release is whether or not the game will support server transfers. Since the game heavily revolves around catching Pals, many would not want to leave their valuable teammates behind once they switch to another world.

While the game may be lacking the feature as of writing, the developers have expressed interest in bringing server transfers to the community as soon as possible. With there still much we don't know about this feature, we can only speculate how Pocket Pair would bring this feature into their creature-collecting survival game.

Server transfers in Palworld: What we know, and what to expect

Palworld's recent roadmap, detailing their plan of updates for the game (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

In the recent Palworld roadmap announcement, the developers gave the community a look into what they can expect from the game in the coming time. This newsletter features various details like what they intend to fix, with the developers acknowledging various glitches present in the game with confirmation that they are working on a way to fix them, and finally, what new features they intend on adding.

In this part of the newsletter, they have some entries highlighted in blue and some that are not. This could be a way to signify that these highlighted features are a current priority for the team, while the grey entries are those that the team have on the back burner and not a priority. Server transfers and migrations are one of these grey features.

This sadly means that the implementation of server and character transfers is not a current priority for Pocket Pair, meaning it could be a while before we see the change go live. For this reason, multiplayer may not be the best way to play for some players, meaning they might want to start a small multiplayer world with a few of their friends rather than jumping right into an official multiplayer server.

Official artwork for Palworld (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

There could be a couple different ways Palworld handles server transfers in the future. The easier to implement and understand from a consumer standpoint would be to save certain details in a world to the player's avatar rather than the entire world itself. Things that would get saved to the avatar would be objects like equipment and the stuff in their inventories. This would also save their collection of Pals to the avatar as well.

This would mean that a character-selection menu to the game either before or after selecting a world. This is how cross-world transfers happen in the game Terraria. Thanks to this method of saving details to a character rather than a world, players can go to a multiplayer world to gather the best equipment before hopping back into their singleplayer world if they so choose.

This would be the best and easiest way Pocket Pair could bring server transfers to Palworld, with the method allowing players to prepare safely in their singleplayer world before heading into a future PvP server, for example. However, it is still unclear exactly how Pocket Pair will bring this feature into the game or when we can expect it to be added.