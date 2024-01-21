How to craft a Bed in Palworld

Crafting a Bed in Palworld is important as the Pals you capture need rest, and so do you. This is necessary to recover your Health Points (HP). For your Pals, it prevents them from stress, disorder, anger, tendencies, and even death. Now, there are two types of Beds in the game. While the one you use is called a Shoddy Bed, the one for your tamed critter is a Straw Pal Bed. Each of these structures costs materials.

So, you will need the required resources before making the nap sets. You must understand that making a Bed isn’t similar to conducting your normal base-building activities. This is quite a hectic job since you must complete your hunting and gathering chores, and then proceed to craft Beds in Palword.

How to craft Straw Pal Bed in Palworld

Use Fiber and Wood (Image via Pocket Pair)

Making a Straw Pal Bed is much easier than crafting a Shoddy Bed in Palworld. Here, you need the following materials:

Fiber x5

Wood x10

Once you obtain the requied resources, you can open the Technology Tab in the game. Then, look for an infrastructure called Straw Pal Bed and spend Technology Points on it to get this structure. You will want to get as many beds as the tamed critters you have. Since you wouldn't want your Pals to suffer, you should get each of them their own sleeping set.

You can build a Straw Pal Bed in the open world. This means your Palworld creatures can sleep soundly at night in any environment without a roof or an enclosed house. However, the snoozing set you design for yourself needs a proper home. We’ll get into that topic next.

So, if you have 20 Pals working at your base continuously, you must build 20 Straw Pal Beds.

Fiber x5 *20

Wood x10 *20

Here is a tip. In the early game, you can get fiber and wood in Palworld by chopping down trees.

How to craft a Shoddy Bed in Palworld

Use Wool, Fiber, and Wood (Image via Pocket Pair)

Building a Shoddy Bed in Palworld for your level is slightly less challenging than installing a Lobbing Site. Let's take a look at what you will need to gather in the world:

Wool x1

Fiber x5

Wood x20

Since you now know how to get wood and fiber, the next step is to beat or catch a Lamball, Melpaca, or Cremis for wool. Once you have the required materials in your possession, open the Technology Tab. Then, use Technology Points to purchase a Wooden Structure Set and a Shoddy Bed. Once bought, you will need to do the following things:

Place the Palworld Wooden Foundation on the ground.

Build walls around it.

Build a ceiling as well.

You can upgrade your Level 2 base by crafting a Shoddy Bed and a Straw Pal Bed. However, you will need a house with a roof if you want to sleep at night. For more help, here's a beginners guide to resources in Palworld so you can start making efficient progress right away.

Poll : Did you build a house before placing a Shoddy Bed? Yes No 0 votes