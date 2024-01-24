The Huge Damp Egg in Palworld is the rarest variant of Damp Eggs. Notably, it has a chance of giving birth to extraordinary Water Pals. The act of collecting these Eggs and nurturing them until they hatch is an exciting aspect of the game. Furthermore, there are various types of Eggs, and their sizes determine the rarity of the Pal that they are going to hatch.

This article takes a look at how to get a Huge Damp Egg in Palworld.

What is a Huge Damp Egg in Palworld?

Huge Damp Egg in Palworld (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc)

The Damp Egg in Palworld has a swirling blue pattern. Within it lies the potential to give birth to Water Pals. This Egg is available in three sizes: Normal, Large, and Huge.

The duration for which a Huge Damp Egg must be incubated differs significantly based on the level of challenge you have chosen.

When you choose the easy mode in Palworld, the Eggs will swiftly hatch within a mere couple of minutes. At normal difficulty, hatching takes two hours. However, if you dare to venture into the realm of hard mode, it will take three days.

Huge Damp Egg in Palworld: Locations

If you're on the lookout for a Huge Damp Egg in Palworld, one can be found near the Cold Shore, which is a Fast Travel point nestled in the northern reaches of the Plateau of Beginnings.

To reach the Cold Shore, follow the steps below:

Traverse the bridge located on the northern edge of the starting island. This bridge will guide you toward a midpoint that lies between the starting island and the Cold Shore.

Continue your journey north. After that, there will be another island visible, with a large ocean separating them.

To reach the Cold Shore, cross over the vast ocean and reach the island.

How to find a Huge Damp Egg in Palworld

After arriving at the Cold Shore and activating the Fast Travel point, make sure to thoroughly search the southern section of the island, which is in a curved shape. This region is filled with Eggs, which can be found along the rugged cliffs and sandy shores.

It is worth noting that, unlike the first island where you spawned, only Damp and Frozen Eggs manifest at the Cold Shore. This significantly increases the chances of stumbling upon a Huge Damp Egg.

However, the pursuit of a Huge Damp Egg in Palworld remains a game of chance. There is no secret method to find it. So, seek out a specific habitat that exclusively yields the type of Egg you are looking for. The frosty shores of the Cold Shore biome are the best place to look for the Huge Damp Egg.

Importantly, if you go through the Cold Shore and still don't find what you're looking for, don't lose hope. That's because the Eggs respawn every few in-game days, so all you need to do is try again after a few nights. It's highly advisable to make use of a flying Pal when looking for the Egg.

