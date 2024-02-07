You can travel around the islands of Palpagos in various ways; however, some are faster than others and will increase movement speed in Palworld. The world is vast, so you will quickly realize that running everywhere is not an efficient way of traveling in Palworld. You can fly across the map or ride one of Palpagos' many Pals to dash across the world in style.

This article will explain the various ways to increase movement speed in Palworld.

Here's how to increase movement speed in Palworld

There are multiple ways to increase movement speed in Palworld (Image via Pocketpair)

There are various ways to increase your movement speed in Palworld, and each will affect your adventures around Palpagos differently. Here are all the ways that you can increase movement speed in Palworld:

Upgrading Stamina

Passive speed enhancement buffs

Mountable Pals

Currently, these are the only three options available to the players to accelerate their journey around Palworld's vast and beautiful areas. Let's take a closer look at these methods.

Increase movement speed in Palworld: Boosting Stamina

Investing points into Stamina will allow you to sprint for longer (Image via Pocketpair)

You can quickly level up in Palworld and invest your points into Stamina. Upgrading your Stamina won't necessarily increase your movement speed. However, it will largely increase the duration for which your character can sprint. Nothing hinders the experience of Palworld, like stopping your sprints every five seconds to recover the stamina bar.

Putting points into Stamina makes this occurrence a lot more rare. Moreover, the longer you can sprint, the more distance you will be able to cover in a short time, which technically does increase your movement speed in Palworld.

Increase movement speed in Palworld: Passive speed enhancement buffs

Penking equipped with the Nimble buff (Image via Pocketpair)

While you're out catching Pals around the islands of Palpagos, you will often come across a few who give special passive buffs to the player. This can be anything from enhancing your strength and carrying capacity to your movement speed or chopping and mining efficiency.

The movement speed buff comes in three tiers: The first is Nimble, which enhances movement speed by 10%; then there's Runner, which improves movement speed by 20%; and lastly, we have Swift, which enhances movement speed by 30%. Be on the lookout for Pals with these traits and add them to your party to improve movement speed in Palworld.

Increase movement speed in Palworld: Mountable Pals

Jetragon is one of the fastest mounts in Palworld (Image via Pocketpair)

Early in the game, you will come across Pals that you can mount and ride around the Islands of Palpagos. Some Pals sprint across the landscape, while others fly across the beautiful horizon. Getting one of these Pals is the best way to increase your movement speed in the game.

Late in the game, you can get a Jetragon, one of the fastest mounts in Palworld. You can also get Jormuntides and ride them to sail across the oceans smoothly. Lastly, you can get a Necromus who will have you dashing around the map in the blink of an eye. The game has tons of mountable Pals; pick one that suits you to increase your movement speed in Palworld.

This covers all the ways that you can increase movement speed in Palworld. Check out our Palworld guides to have an easier time in-game:

