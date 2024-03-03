How to remove Wanted status in Palworld

Wanted status in Palworld can get you tangled up in the web of trouble. Whether you derive enjoyment from the illicit act of capturing Pals from Wildlife Sanctuaries or simply want to be a rebel and wreak some havoc for the PIDF to clean after - we have you covered. Here's your ultimate guide to untangling that mess, be it when you accidentally stirred up a ruckus with your Pal or left a trail of property damage in your wake.

From slyly slipping past the watchful eyes of the PIDF to tackling the consequences head-on (or perhaps avoiding them altogether), we've got your back on this wild ride. So, let's dive in and shake off that unwanted attention, shall we?

Ways to remove the Wanted status in Palworld

Criminal Activity will result in Wanted Status in Palworld (Image via Pocketpair, Inc.)

The vibrant lands in Pocketpair's popular title offer a delightful mix of monster collecting and, well, perhaps a little mayhem. However, your adventures can sometimes land you a pesky Wanted status in Palworld. Here's a guide to shedding that unwanted heat:

1) Fleeing the scene of the felony

This is the stealthy approach. Once you've earned your Wanted status, find a good hiding spot. Dense foliage or large rocks can offer excellent cover. A bar on your screen will show the PIDF's awareness level. Stay hidden for 30 seconds, and your Wanted status in Palworld will be removed.

Flying away on fast aerial mounts like Jetragon usually always does the trick, as there is no way for the PIDF to reach you high in the air.

2) Defeat is an option

Here's a speedy solution, but it's not without its drawbacks: just embrace defeat. Let the PIDF catch you red-handed. You can respawn at a safe spot, but say goodbye to any gear you dropped (unless you've got that setting turned off). It wipes your slate clean, but losing your loot? Ouch, that stings!

3) Fight back

Attacking the PIDF officers in Palworld (Image via Pocketpair, Inc.)

Eliminate all the PIDF officers chasing you to erase your Wanted status in Palworld. These officers are tough and promise good competition. It's a high-stakes option, so make sure you're prepared for a fight.

4) Take care of the witnesses

This method is morally questionable but can be effective. Eliminating any witnesses to your crime before the PIDF arrives prevents them from reporting it, effectively removing the Wanted status. However, this approach can have ethical implications and may not be for everyone.

5) Restart the game

Respawning or restarting the game will remove Wanted Status (Image via PocketPair, Inc.)

Here's a sneaky move: exit the game and reload to swiftly ditch your Wanted status in Palworld. It might not be what the devs had in mind, but hey, it works like a charm. There is no need to waste resources or risk losing your gear while trying to clear your name.

Prevention is key

While these methods certainly help clear your name, it's always best to avoid the Wanted status in Palworld.

Here are some handy tips to keep you on the straight and narrow:

Always watch your step around NPCs and your trusty Pals.

Whatever you do, resist the urge to catch humans or attack anything in sanctuaries or towns.

Keep the peace, and you will have no reason to have a criminal record in this game.

