With its early access launch, fans are wondering about Pocket Pair making Palworld available on Nintendo Switch. The hybrid Nintendo console is the go-to platform for monster-taming titles thanks to the iconic Pokemon games and other picks such as Temtem and Dragon Quest Monsters The Dark Prince. Coupled with the recent fiasco concerning Nintendo, a Switch version is a no-brainer.

That is what most fans would assume, given the console's popularity. But is that the case? Even if it isn't, will Pocket Pair make Palworld available on Nintendo Switch in the future?

Is Palworld available on Nintendo Switch console?

The game takes more than a few pages from Pokemon (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc)

Unfortunately, developer Pocket Pair, Inc. has not made Palworld available on Nintendo Switch. With its early access launch on January 19, 2024, the open-world survival RPG is only on PC (via Steam) and Xbox Series X|S. The studio has not confirmed or even suggested that a Nintendo Switch launch is on the horizon, or any other platforms for that matter.

So yes, Palworld is not on PlayStation or Nintendo for now. Of course, there is a good chance this could change in the future. Since the monster tamer is currently still under development, it is likely the team wants to craft a highly polished version of the original target platforms before aiming for other systems.

This makes sense since Pocket Pair, Inc. are indie developers, so they have limited time and resources on their hands - especially considering the demand and hype behind this game. So we could see a potential port to Nintendo Switch, but with the next-gen successor in the works, we might just see a next-gen Palworld available on Nintendo Switch 2 instead.

With that said, the hype for Palworld is understandable. After all, players have been clamoring for multiplatform games like Pokemon for a while now. Thanks to the series being exclusively on Nintendo systems, not everyone has had access to them. Now Palworld is here to make that dream a reality - despite being touted as a "ripoff", thanks to an ongoing controversy

What is the controversy between Nintendo and Palworld?

Palworld has caught flak for ripping off Pokemon (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc./The Pokemon Company)

Recently, Pokemon publisher The Pokemon Company stated they are looking into "another company's game". This led many users to assume the publisher was suing Palworld and its developer, Pocket Pair, Inc.

With much hubbub surrounding allegations of Palworld utilizing character assets ripped from the 3D Pokemon games and even the existence of a Pokemon mod, it is likely an official probe will occur - especially about the latter. But there is no reason to assume this will affect the game itself.

After all, it has been proven that Palworld does not plagiarize Pokemon - even though there are many obvious similarities in color pallets and design choices between iconic Pokemon and similar Pals.