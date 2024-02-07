Palworld patch notes (February 7): All you need to know

Pocket Pair released another set of major and minor fixes today (February 7, 2024) with the latest Palworld patch. The update brings solutions for issues such as game crashes, server save data not loading, multiplayer weapon glitches, and more. The developer has consistently provided patches and fixes after the game's successful launch, and this update continues the trend.

Pocket Pair revealed the patch notes for the February 7 Palworld update on the game's official X channel. The developer noted that the Steam version has already been released, whereas the Xbox version will make its way to the platform soon.

Palworld patch notes (February 7) explored

The February 7 update is v0.1.4.1 on Steam and v0.1.1.4 on Xbox. The patch notes for the latest Palworld update are as follows:

Major Fixes

Fixed an issue where the game would always crash and save data would be corrupted when the total number of Pals captured by the guild reached approximately 7000.

In the previous patch, save data that had already been in this state (for servers, the server's world data) remained in a broken state that made it impossible to load, but after applying this patch, it will be resolved and will load properly.

Fixed an issue where some weapons equipped by other players would disappear when a player used a grenade in multiplayer.

Fixed an issue where although the displayed capture probability increased when the capture power was strengthened with Lifmunk Effigies, the capture probability did not actually increase at all due to an internal processing bug.

Base related

Fixed an issue where if a Pal that was manually assigned to a breeding farm went to sleep, it would not wake up forever.

Fixed an issue where no wood would drop when Pal at the base felled a tree.

Others

Implemented countermeasures against some cheats and exploits.

The Lifmunk bug was earlier discussed by players on Reddit, who detailed how the capture rate for Pals decreased when the effigy was equipped. The community will be delighted to see their feedback being promptly addressed by Pocket Pair.

