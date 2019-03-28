×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Hamilton expecting Bahrain battle

Omnisport
NEWS
News
4   //    28 Mar 2019, 22:50 IST
Hamiltoncropped
Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton expects Ferrari and Red Bull to pose a much bigger threat to Mercedes at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Mercedes started the season with a one-two in Melbourne, Valtteri Bottas taking the chequered flag ahead of Lewis Hamilton.

Ferrari duo Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc had to settle for fourth and fifth respectively as Max Verstappen completed the podium for Red Bull.

Reigning Formula One champion Hamilton does not believe there will be a repeat under the lights in Bahrain this weekend.

The Brit said: "I fully anticipate it will be a lot closer this weekend.

"I assume [Ferrari] are working hard on understanding where perhaps it went wrong.

"Maybe their [Ferrari's] car didn't work, or their tyres weren't working, for them in the last race and it will work here. So I'm just as excited as you are to see how it pans out."

He added: "Red Bull look like they are really stepping up, I really hope it's closer this weekend.

Advertisement

"Without a doubt, the Red Bulls have a much better power unit this year. Their engine performance is very, very close - I believe it's within 10 brake horsepower of both the top cars.

"If you look at their GPS speed on the straights they are pretty much just as quick as us so that's a great start for them and I really hope the reliability is strong for them so they can stay in the fight."

Omnisport
NEWS
Perez expecting Stroll battle after impressive Racing Point debut
RELATED STORY
Hamilton narrows gap to faltering Ferrari
RELATED STORY
Verstappen not getting carried away after Aus GP podium
RELATED STORY
MRF Challenge Round 2 in Bahrain from Thursday
RELATED STORY
MRF Challenge: Chadwick wins 3 out of 5 races at Bahrain 
RELATED STORY
Epic Street Level RC Car Battle! ABB FIA Formula E Championship
RELATED STORY
Hamilton not worried by Ferrari pace
RELATED STORY
Bottas beats Hamilton to season-opening win in Australia
RELATED STORY
Hamilton feels 'positive buzz' as he sets Melbourne pace
RELATED STORY
Hamilton reached 'surreal' level of Schumacher, Senna in 2018 - Brawn
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us