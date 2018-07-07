F1: Wolff wants Hamilton at Mercedes for another five years

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 7 // 07 Jul 2018, 14:15 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Toto Wolff (L) and Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff believes Lewis Hamilton has another five years left at the top, amid reports the defending Formula One champion has agreed a new contract until 2020.

Hamilton's current Mercedes deal is up at the end of this season, prompting speculation around the Briton's future, but it is thought a two-year extension is on the cards.

And Wolff would like to see Hamilton remain with the team even beyond that, keen to ensure the four-time champion sees out his career with Mercedes.

"Lewis is 33 and I think he has another five very good years in him," Wolff told reporters ahead of the British Grand Prix. "And yes, we want him to be with Mercedes for that.

"I am open-minded as, if in two years' time we still feel the same about each other, I think it would be clear that we continue."

Custom UK helmet design What do you guys think? @MercedesAMGF1 @BellRacingEU pic.twitter.com/zw5GN78kwl

— Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) July 6, 2018

<script></script>

Wolff acknowledges that Hamilton is not necessarily a "super nice, polite guy", but values the former McLaren man because he is a winner.

"Exceptional individuals, you just have to accept that they have opinions, strong opinions and views and strong drive," he said.

"That determination to win and that ambition in a situation is not an easy character trait to deal with.

"But it is just what we want in the team. The super nice, polite guy is not what we want. We want the guys that score the goals and win the trophies, so I embrace high maintenance."