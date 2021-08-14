2021 NFL Preseason: 5 NFL teams with most to prove

The NFL preseason has begun and although these games and records don't count just yet, there is still plenty to work towards. Teams can begin creating chemistry on both the offense and defense and discover both their strengths and weaknesses.

There are teams across the NFL that missed the playoffs by just one win. There are also other teams that have missed the playoffs continuously and find themselves in the proverbial hot seat when it comes to their future.

5 NFL teams with the most to prove in 2021

#1 - Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders are in a rut, to say the least. The team went 8-8 in the 2020 season which is just a one-game improvement on their 7-9 record in 2019. The Raiders are the NFL's most .500 average team, which is not exactly the place an NFL team wants to stay for very long.

Head coach Jon Gruden seems to be committed to quarterback Derek Carr, who does have the ability to lead a winning football team. The Raiders just always seem to lack the necessary weapons to get the job done.

Finishing second in the AFC West behind the Kansas City Chiefs, who have made back-to-back trips to the Super Bowl, is no easy accomplishment but, with the Broncos and Chargers making moves to get better, the Raiders will need to pull out all of the stops to keep their team intact going into the 2022 season.

Perhaps finally allowing Raider Nation into Allegiant Stadium in the 2021 season will be the push the Raiders need.

#2 - Miami Dolphins

Tua Tagovailoa will the starting quarterback Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season. Last season, Tagovailoa shared the starting duties with veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick, but the offense is in his hands.

The Dolphins had an impressive 10-6 record in 2020 and showed a lot of improvement and promise, but failed to make the playoffs. This young Dolphins team now knows how it feels to be that close to the playoffs and wants more.

Miami will have to continue to be competitive in the AFC East alongside the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots. A tall task for a young team, but one that is capable of doing so.

#3 - Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals drafted quarterback Joe Burrow with the first overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft. Burrow was having a standout rookie season, throwing for over 2,600 yards and 13 touchdowns in ten games, until he went down with a torn ACL.

The Bengals then drafted Burrow's LSU teammate Ja'Marr Chase in this year's NFL Draft. Along with the other offensive weapons that the quarterback has, he is in prime position to prove how good he is.

The AFC North may be tough, but the Bengals need to start making moves in 2021 if they are going to be eventual contenders for the division title.

#4 - Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers are heading into their second season with head coach Matt Rhule. Star running back Christian McCaffrey missed almost the entire 2020 season due to injury and then-quarterback Teddy Bridgewater struggled with injuries as well.

The Panthers finished the 2020 NFL season with a 5-11 record in third place in the NFC South. The Panthers now have starting quarterback Sam Darnold, who just didn't have the success he had hoped for with the Jets.

Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady could get Darnold and the offense rolling again, as they once did with Cam Newton. But the Panthers will need to show improvement and move in the right direction to do so.

#5 - New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints have consistently been one of the best teams in the NFL throughout the last decade. This offseason has possibly changed all of that. Quarterback Drew Brees retired as an NFL quarterback and suddenly it seems that offense is an uproar.

Utility quarterback Taysom Hill or Jameis Winston could likely be the starting quarterback for the Saints in 2021. But their command of the offense is just one worry for the Saints. The team is currently without Michael Thomas, the starting WR1. The Saints need to prove that they are still the dominant team they have been, even with a new quarterback.

