2022 NFL Draft: 3 way-too-early Round 1 picks & projections 

Are we sure we've processed the entirety of the 2021 NFL Draft? It feels like it was just yesterday when there was so much attention going into addressing the strengths and weaknesses of every prospect.

While the 2021 draft is done and dusted, it's never too early to have a look at the players tipped to shine in the next draft class.

There's already so much speculation around who the top pick could be. As with this time last year, sometimes speculation ends up being bang on the money, with emphasis on the "sometimes."

The 2022 NFL Draft class isn't even set in stone yet, considering juniors and redshirt players don't have to declare until after the 2021 NCAA College Football season. So, going off 2020's stats, here's a little exercise in trying to figure out who could be invited to the 2022 NFL Draft to hear their name get called.

3 players who could be Round 1 picks in the 2022 NFL Draft

#1 Isaiah Spiller, RB, Texas A&M

Running back Isaiah Spiller was a semi-finalist for the Doak Walker Award after a solid 2020 performance for 1,036 yards and nine touchdowns. It was the second consecutive season in which Spiller had top numbers with Texas A&M. In 2019, Spiller rushed for 946 yards and ten touchdowns.

Spiller is expected to be one of, if not the best running back in this class. Whether that translates into a solid scouting grade in the 2022 NFL Draft remains to be seen.

If Isaiah Spiller can find that next gear in 2021, it's game over for the competition ⚡ pic.twitter.com/u3908Fmkm3 — THE BREAKOUT FINDER (@breakout_finder) June 16, 2021

#2 Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina

UNC quarterback Sam Howell was an All-American in his freshman season in 2019. Howell threw for an impressive 3,641 yards and 38 touchdowns that season.

Most valuable players returning to CFB (PFF Wins Above Average):



1. Sam Howell, UNC

2. Dillon Gabriel, UCF

3. Matt Corral, Ole Miss

4. Spencer Rattler, Oklahoma

5. D'Eriq King, Miami pic.twitter.com/jeSBQMpRMX — PFF College (@PFF_College) June 21, 2021

In 2020, Howell maintained that trajectory with similar numbers of 3,586 yards, 30 touchdowns and six rushing touchdowns. Howell remains at the top of the list of the most promising prospects despite him not having to declare for the NFL draft until after his junior season.

#3 Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State

Running back Breece Hall had a breakout season in 2020 as Iowa State soared to the top of the college football rankings. Hall rushed for 1,572 yards and 21 touchdowns after rushing for just 897 yards and nine touchdowns in 2019. In 2020, he became Iowa State's first unanimous first-team All-American.

Breece Hall will have the opportunity to do just that once again in 2021. Running backs of Breece Hall's caliber are usually promising NFL prospects, with their draft stock rising through what could be their final season of college football play. All things considered, Breece Hall could be seen as a top draft pick for a team early on in the 2022 NFL Draft.

