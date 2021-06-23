2022 NFL Draft Order: Predicting the top 10 teams

Although it's been just about two months since the 2021 NFL Draft, it's never too early to start thinking about next year's draft.

As the college football season begins, all eyes will be on the most highly touted players in the NCAA. But which NFL teams will rank in the top ten next season and be available to draft those 'once in a generation' type of players?

On that note, let's predict the top ten teams in the 2022 NFL Draft:

#1 Houston Texans

The Houston Texans organization is in a tailspin. Former head coach Bill O'Brien made some questionable moves before he was fired, which could end up costing the team a few seasons.

JJ Watt, who asked to be released, signed with the Arizona Cardinals, and quarterback Deshaun Watson reportedly wants out of Houston as well. With the offense and defense both shaky and an AFC South division that includes the Colts and Titans who are building to win, things don't look good for the Texans.

The Houston Texans might need to start a rebuild, and a first overall selection in the 2022 NFL Draft might be the first step.

#2 Detroit Lions

The Lions traded Matt Stafford to the Rams in exchange for Jared Goff. With a new coaching staff and quarterback, the Lions didn't really make any other moves that would have 'wow'ed anybody. The Lions may once again be drafting early on in the 2022 NFL Draft.

#3 Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles have said that they are committed to Jalen Hurts as their starting quarterback, but that's not usually the case in Philadelphia.

The Eagles and their former coaching staff made enemies last season with the New York Giants when they sat their starters on purpose in Week 17 to allow for Washington to win the division.

With the NFC East already looking better amongst the other three teams and the Eagles having somewhat of a tough schedule, things could get much worse before they get better for the Eagles. With a lower position in the division, it comes with a higher draft pick next season.

#4 New York Jets

The New York Jets should improve on their 2020 campaign. With the second overall draft pick in 2021, the Jets should move back a few spots as they continue to build their team with a young quarterback and rookie head coach.

#5 Jacksonville Jaguars

When it comes to the AFC South, the Colts and Titans are poised to be top contenders for the division title. The Jaguars are young and have a lot of learning to do on the field and on the sidelines with a rookie head coach.

Although Urban Meyer has been quite successful at the college level, the NFL is a whole new level, and it could be a steep learning curve for the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jaguars should have a better season in 2021, as they also have a pretty high draft pick in 2022.

#6 Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals have a promising future. Joe Burrow showed a lot of promise in 2020 before tearing his ACL in Week 11. The Bengals drafted his LSU teammate Ja'Marr Chase and have other offensive weapons, including Tyler Boyd. But the AFC North is incredibly competitive, with the other teams making the playoffs in 2020.

#7 Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers could have a make-or-break season in 2022. Joe Brady's offense could have Sam Darnold turn into the quarterback everyone hoped for when he got drafted. Or he could continue to struggle, which could hinder the team's ability to move forward and bring up the rear of the NFC South.

Zach Wilson is gonna put up better numbers in his rookie year than Sam Darnold will put up in his 4th year#Jets pic.twitter.com/EGWFzHywty — Harrison Glaser (@NYJetsTFMedia) June 19, 2021

#8 Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons and Matt Ryan are in the same position as the Panthers and Sam Darnold. Being in the same division as Tom Brady isn't easy, though. The Falcons traded Julio Jones, but they also drafted Kyle Pitts out of Florida. The Falcons could have a successful 2022 NFL season, but that would depend on whether Ryan makes things happen.

#9 Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos might have a high draft pick in 2022 and draft their future quarterback because this year might be a rough go. The Broncos seemed to have invested in Drew Lock but then traded for Teddy Bridgewater. They seem to still be interested in Aaron Rodgers if the opportunity presents itself.

#10 Las Vegas Raiders

As with other teams listed higher in this draft order, the Las Vegas Raiders haven't made a lot of moves this off-season. Their 2021 draft selections weren't anything special in particular, and it will be up to Derek Carr in his eighth pro season to lead his offense against a very competitive AFC West.

