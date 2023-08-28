2023 NFL Roster Cuts Tracker: Latest Updates on Team Cuts Before Deadline

It's that time of the football season when roster cuts take place. After the preseason games are over, all NFL teams have to announce their 53-man roster for the season, and it results in many players moving to other teams, signing with practice squads, or leaving the league.

Players are released and waived for a variety of reasons, including injuries and an abundance of talented players at a particular position. Some players are able to find new teams where they can revitalize their careers, while others spend the entire season on practice squads in an effort to impress the 32 teams in the league and earn a chance to play.

2023 NFL Roster Cuts Team-by-Team Breakdown:

Arizona Cardinals

Waived:

Lachavious Simmons - OT

Released:

Matt Haack - Punter Jack Coco - Long Snapper

Atlanta Falcons

Waived:

Bless Austin - CB Delontae Scott - DL Ikenna Enechukwu - DL Chris Blair - WR Frank Darby - WR

Released:

LaColby Tucker - OL Justin Ellis - DT OL Jalen Mayfield

Buffalo Bills

Waived:

Cortez Broughton - DT Jared Mayden - S DaShaun White - LB Jace Sternberger - TE Garrett McGhin - OT Isaiah Coulter - WR Dezmon Patmon - WR

Released:

Shane Ray - DL

Carolina Panthers

Waived:

Antwuan Jackson - DT Marquan McCall - DT John Penisini - DT Bumper Pool - LB Jalen Redmond - DL Rejzohn Wright - CB Josh Thomas - S Collin Duncan - S Colby Richardson - CB Arron Mosby - LB Larnel Coleman - OT Gary Jennings - WR Jake Luton - QB CJ Saunders - WR Matthew Wright - Kicker

Released:

Chicago Bears

Waived:

Kuony Deng - LB Donovan Jeter - NT D’Anthony Jones - DL Bravvion Roy - DT Jalyn Holmes - DE Chase Allen - TE Aron Cruickshank - WR Alex Leatherwood - OT Jared Pinkney - TE Dante Pettis - WR Joe Reed - WR PJ Walker - QB Nsimba Webster - WR Jake Tonges - TE Andre Szmyt - Kicker

Released:

Jalyn Holmes - DL

Cincinnati Bengals Roster Cuts:

Waived:

Tarell Basham - DE

Released:

Cleveland Browns

Waived:

Caleb Biggers - CB Cam Bright - LB Bubba Bolden - S Michael Dwumfour - DE Thomas Graham Jr. - CB Gavin Heslop - CB Nate Meadors - S Chris Westry - CB Anthony Schwartz - WR Daylen Baldwin - WR Miller Forristall - TE Thomas Greeney - TE Derrick Kelly - OT Nate McCrary - RB Hunter Thedford - OT Jalen Wayne - WR

Released:

Colby Gossett - OL Jordan Wilkins - RB

Dallas Cowboys

Waived:

None

Released:

Tristan Vizcaino - Kicker

Denver Broncos

Waived:

Delonte Hood - CB Forrest Merril - DE Ray Wilborn - LB Nick Williams - WR J.J. Koski - WR Kendall Hinton - WR Elliott Fry - Kicker Jack Landherr IV - Long Snapper

Released:

Isaiah Prince - OT

Detroit Lions Roster Cuts:

Waived:

Shane Zylstra - TE Jarren Williams - CB Logan Stenberg - OL Saivion Smith - CB Colby Richardson - CB Trey Quinn - WR Darrin Paulo - OL Scott Nelson - S Zach Morton - DE Alex Mollette - OL Denzel Mims - WR Mohamed Ibrahim - RB Daniel Helm - TE Tae Hayes - CB Obinna Eze - OL Derrick Deese Jr. - TE Avery Davis - WR Trinity Benson - WR

Released:

Christian Covington - DL Bobby Hart - OL Germain Ifedi - OL Jake McQuaide - Long Snapper Jason Moore - WR Devine Ozigbo - RB Ross Pierschbacher - OL

Green Bay Packers

Waived:

Jeff Cotton - WR Jake Hanson - OL

Released:

Danny Etling - QB Chuck Filiaga - OL La’Darius Hamilton - LB Camren McDonald - TE Pat O’Donnell - Punter

Waived:

Jake Bates - Kicker Victor Bolden - WR Jacky Chen - OL Tyree Gillespie - S Xazavian Valladay - RB

Released:

Demone Harris - DE Darius Phillips - CB Kendall Sheffield - CB

Indianapolis Colts Roster Cuts:

Waived:

Tyler Adams - WR Kody Case - WR Emil Ekiyor - OL Toriano Clinton - RB Nick Eubanks - TE Ethan Fernea - WR Lucas Havrisik - Kicker Michael Jacobson - TE Johnny King - WR Aaron Maddox - S Jordan Murray - OT Donavan Mutin - LB La’Michael Pettway - TE Zavier Scott - RB Kaden Smith - TE Malik Turner - WR Michael Tutsie - S Matthew Vanderslice - OT Jamal Woods - DT

Released:

Breshad Perriman - WR Kenyan Drake - RB Dakota Shepley - OL Teez Tabor - CB James Washington - WR Breshad Perriman - WR

Jacksonville Jaguars

Waived:

Henry Mondeaux - DT

Released:

Carson Tinker - Long Snapper

Waived:

Anthony Witherstone - CB Kekoa Crawford - WR Taco Charlton - DE Isaiah Moore - LB

Released:

Las Vegas Raiders Roster Cuts:

Waived:

Doug Costin - DT Isaac Darkangelo - LB Ike Brown - CB Bryce Cosby - CB Chase Garbers - QB Vitality Gurman - OL Darius Harris - LB Chris Lacy - WR Brandon Parker - OL Darwin Thompson - RB D.J. Turner - WR

Released:

Los Angeles Chargers

Waived:

Matt Kaskey - OL Larry Rountree III - RB

Released:

Cam Brown - CB Kemon Hall - CB Carlo Kemp - LB Nic Melsop - OL

Los Angeles Rams

Waived:

Tanner Ingle - S Richard LeCounte - S Taron Vincent - DL

Released:

Miami Dolphins Roster Cuts:

Waived:

Myles Dorn - S Tino Ellis - CB Mark Gilbert - CB Anthony Montalvo - DT Mike Rose - LB Freddie Swain - WR Michael Turk - Punter Bennett Williams - S John Lovett - FB

Released:

Waived:

Calvin Avery - DL Kalon Barnes - CB Jacky Chen - OL C.J. Coldon Jr. - CB Christian DiLauro - OT N’Keal Harry - WR Bobby Evans - OL Tay Gowan - CB Jameson Houston - CB Wilson Huber - LB Cephus Johnson III - WR William Kwenkeu - LB Garett Maag - WR Zach Ojile - TE Chim Okorafor OT Jack Podlesny - K Abram Smith - RB Josh Sokol - OL Sam Schlueter - OT Jordan Ta’amu - QB Colin Thompson - TE Tanner Vallejo - LB Curtis Weaver - LB Jarrid Williams - OT

Released:

Jake Gervase - S

New England Patriots Roster Cuts:

Waived:

Diego Fagot - LB Brad Hawkins - S Johnny Lumpkin - TE C.J. Marable - RB Quandre Mosely - DB Rodney Randle - DB Justus Tavai - DT Micah Vanterpool - OT Scotty Washington - TE Carson Wells - LB

Released:

Tucker Addington - LS DaMarcus Mitchell - DE Carl Davis - NT Terez Hall - LB Olakunle Fatukasi - LB Jourdan Heilig - LB Ed Lee - WR Marquan McCall - DL Tre Nixon - WR

New Orleans Saints Roster Cuts:

Waived:

Scott Lashley - OL

Released:

Keke Coutee - WR Koda Martin - OL James Washington - WR

New York Giants

Waived:

Jack Anderson - OL Kevin Atkins - DT Troy Brown - LB Darren Evans - DB Devery Hamilton - OL Donovan Jeter - NT Collin Johnson - WR James Robinson - RB

Released:

Tashawn Bower - DE Brandin Bryant - DT Korey Cunningham - OT Julien Davenport - OT Jaydon Mickens - WR Jeff Smith - WR

New York Jets

Waived:

Yodny Cajuste - OL Damarea Crockett - RB Dane Cruikshank - S Javelin Guidry - DB Nick Vigil - LB

Released:

Chris Streveler - QB

Philadelphia Eagles Roster Cuts:

Waived:

Tyrie Cleveland - WR Noah Elliss - DT Zech McPhearson - CB Charleston Rambo - WR Greedy Williams - CB Ty Zentner - P

Released:

Chim Okorafor - OL Trevor Reid - OL Davion Taylor - LB

Pittsburgh Steelers

Waived:

Ja’Marcus Bradley - WR Dan Chisena - WR Hakeem Butler - WR Nevelle Clarke - DB Aron Cruickshank - WR Kuony Deng - LB Isaiah Dunn - CB Madre Harper - CB John Lovett - RB Tanner Muse - LB James Nyamawaya - DL B.T. Potter - K Forrest Rhyne - LB Cody White - WR Rex Sunahara - LS

Released:

Le’Raven Clark - OL William Dunkle - OL Jalen Eliott - S Darius Hagans - RB Lavert Hill - CB Manny Jones - DL Tanner Morgan - QB Toby Ndukwe - LB Kenny Robinson - S

San Francisco 49ers Roster Cuts:

Waived:

Anthony Averett - DB Nate Brooks - CB Taco Charlton - DE Ladarius Hamilton - DL Daelin Hayes - LB Khalan Laborn - RB Darryl Johnson - LB Tomasi Laulile - DL Dazz Newsome - WR Breeland Speaks - DL Kyahva Tezino - LB Spencer Waege - DL

Released:

Waived:

Ra’Shaun Henry - WR Joshua Onujiogu - LB Andrew Whitaker - CB

Released:

MJ Anderson - DE Montrae Braswell - CB Robert Cooper - DT Jordan Ferguson - DE Noah Gindorff - TE DaMarcus Mitchell - DE Anthony Montalvo - DT

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Waived:

Avery Young - S Kade Warner - WR Hamilcar Rashed - DE Michael Niese - OL John Molchon - OL Duron Lowe - CB Grant Hermanns - OT Ulysees Gilbert - LB Kaylon Geiger - WR Don Gardner - CB Ronnie Brown - RB Rodrigo Blankenship - K Taye Barber - WR

Released:

Deadrin Senat - DT Nolan Turner - S John Molchon - OL

Tennessee Titans

Waived:

Jacob Copeland - WR L.J. Davis - LB Gavin Holmes - WR Chris Jackson - CB Zack Johnson - OL Zach McCloud - LB Alize Mack - TE James Murray - C Justin Rigg - TE Caleb Shudak - K Josh Thompson - CB Jonathan Ward - RB Trey Wolff - K

Released:

Michael Badgley - K A.J. Moore Jr. - DB

Washington Commanders Roster Cuts:

Waived:

Released:

Michael Badgley - K Marcus Kemp - WR Michael Palardy - P Jalen Sample - WR Keaton Sutherland - OL Colby Wadman - P

When Is the NFL’s 53-Man Roster Cut Deadline?

The NFL's 53-man roster cut deadline is 4:00 p.m. EST on August 29.

What Happens After NFL Teams Make Their Final Roster Cuts?

After the teams set their final roster cuts, the players are allowed to sign practice squad deals with any team around the league. They can be called up to the main team at any point of the season.

When Can Teams Sign Players to Practice Squads?

Teams can sign players to practice squads after the players clear the waivers. Often the players start signing with the teams after 48-72 hours of the roster cut deadline.

How Much Does a Player on the Practice Squad Make?

These are the pay criteria for practice squad players in the NFL:

Minimum annual wage for players who have played less than two seasons: $207,000

Annual wage for players who have played more than two seasons: $277,200 - $358,200

