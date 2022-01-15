3 HC candidates the Houston Texans should avoid 

The Houston Texans surprised many when they announced, on Thursday afternoon, that they had parted ways with head coach David Culley after just one season. David Culley and the Texans may have finished the season with a 4-13 record, but it didn't seem as if it should have all fallen on the head coach.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson remained a holdout all season, and the Texans were unable to find a trade partner for their quarterback. Former Texans head coach Bill O'Brien had made some bad decisions, regarding the team's roster, before he was dismissed, leaving the Texans on shaky ground to start off with.

Now, after just one year after a search for their head coach, the Houston Texans are back at square one yet again. However, with all of the recommendations as to who the Texans should hire to lead their squad in 2022, here are some head coaching candidates that the Texans may want to avoid considering.

3 coaches that the Houston Texans shouldn't hire

#1 - Matt Nagy

Matt Nagy was the head coach of the Chicago Bears for the last three seasons. While Nagy isn't a terrible head coach and is likely to be interviewed for other jobs, the Houston Texans shouldn't consider him.

The Texans will need a very experienced head coach who will be able to get them out of the hole they have dug as an organization over the last few years. Nagy's handling of the quarterback situation this past season with rookie Justin Fields and veterans Andy Dalton and Nick Foles wasn't ideal, and he never really chose.

With the quarterback role still technically up in the air in Houston, Matt Nagy would be put into a similar situation and have a young quarterback in Davis Mills. There are also rumors that Nagy and former Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky had some turmoil. Nagy should get another coaching opportunity, but not with the Texans.

Mitchell Trubisky as starter: 25-13 (.658)

Every other CHI starting QB: 9-18 (.333) Bears under Matt NagyMitchell Trubisky as starter: 25-13 (.658)Every other CHI starting QB: 9-18 (.333) https://t.co/mnDxmtNmhq

#2 - Kellen Moore

Kellen Moore is the current offensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys and has been praised for the work he has done with a roster full of offensive weapons. Moore is currently 32-years-old, and taking a head coaching job at a young age would be tough for anyone.

Given the situation and the decisions that will need to be made for the Houston Texans in the coming months and even years as to how to navigate them back to their winning ways, Moore just doesn't have the experience to handle that role as of yet.

#3 - Josh McDaniels

Josh McDaniels is the current offensive coordinator for the New England Patriots and does have head coaching experience. He led the Denver Broncos in the 2009 and 2010 NFL seasons before returning to the Patriots in 2011.

McDaniels is essentially part of the "Bill Belichick coaching tree." While Belichick himself has earned tremendous success over the last two decades, his coaching prodigies haven't as of late.

McDaniel's own tenure as head coach lasted less than two seasons. For the first season, he and the Broncos were 8-8, and for the second, they were 3-9 before he was fired. While McDaniel's is an offensive genius, his reputation as a head coach isn't warranted enough to take a job like the Houston Texans.

