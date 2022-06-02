3 NFL teams in desperate need of a franchise QB 

Without an elite NFL quarterback, it's nearly impossible to compete with the best teams in the league who do have one. Even when a team has a strong roster at every position, the lack of a quality quarterback can hold them back from achieving their goals.

This is what makes quarterbacks so important, especially in the modern version of football. Teams always need to remain proactive in their search for a franchise quarterback because of the significant impact it has on the outcome of every single game. Here are three teams in desperate need of one ahead of the 2022 NFL season.

3 NFL teams searching for a franchise quarterback

#1 - Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith

After trading away longtime superstar quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos during the 2022 offseason, the Seattle Seahawks are in a problematic situation heading into the 2022 NFL season. They currently lack a legitimate option at quarterback, as all three on their roster primarily served as backups during the 2021 season.

Geno Smith served as Russell Wilson's backup during the 2021 season but hasn't been a full-time starting quarterback since all the way back in the 2014 season with the New York Jets. The Seahawks acquired Drew Lock in return for Wilson, but he lost his starting job to journeyman Teddy Bridgewater last year. Jacob Eason, who has only attempted five passes in his career, is their only other option.

#2 - Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold

The Carolina Panthers actively sought an upgrade to their quarterback position in the trade market during the 2022 offseason. They ultimately failed to do so, meaning Sam Darnold is currently slated once again to be their starter for the 2022 NFL season.

The Panthers' pursuit of a new quarterback means they aren't sold on their future with Sam Darnold. PJ Walker has thrown just two touchdowns against eight interceptions in his career, so he's not a legitimate option. They did take a shot on Matt Corral in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, so maybe he will emerge as a franchise quarterback.

#3 - New York Giants

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones

The New York Giants declined to pick up a fifth-year option for Daniel Jones on his rookie contract. That means Jones is entering the final year of his contract with the Giants entering the 2022 NFL season. While he could potentially earn a new deal with a big season this year, his option being declined means the Giants have serious doubts about Jones.

This makes Daniel Jones unlikely to be the franchise quarterback for the Giants, but they currently don't have a better future option on their roster. Davis Webb has yet to throw a pass during his career so far, and Tyrod Taylor is not much more than a solid veteran backup quarterback.

