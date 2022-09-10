3 NFL Teams that will jump at the chance to sign Lamar Jackson feat. Seattle Seahawks

Lamar Jackson has been negotiating a long-term contract extension with the Baltimore Ravens throughout the entire offseason. Jackson is seeking to become one of the highest paid players, but has been unable to come to an agreement with the Ravens.

Jackson set a deadline for negotiations this year. He said if a deal wasn't reached prior to Week 1, he would no longer negotiate until the conclusion of the season. That deadline has come and gone, putting his future with the Ravens in question.

The Ravens have insisted they intend to sign Lamar Jackson to a long-term deal. However, they are taking a major risk by allowing him to play out the final year of his contract. He will be a free agent at the end of the season and will be free to sign with any team. Here are three teams that will likely pursue Lamar Jackson when he becomes a free agent.

#1 - New York Giants

New York Giants QB Daniel Jones.

The New York Giants declined to pick up a fifth-year option on Daniel Jones' rookie contract. He is now in the final year of his deal. This likely means that the 2022 season will be his last with the Giants, unless he takes a huge step forward.

The Giants hired a new general manager and coach during the offseason, which often means a new quarterback is the next step in a rebuild. The new regime will likely be interested in Lamar Jackson, especially since coach Brian Daboll has had success with mobile quarterbacks. He was previously the offensive coordinator for Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills.

#2 - Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks QB Geno Smith.

The Seattle Seahawks will enter the season with one of the worst quarterback situations in the league. After tarding away Russell Wilson, they failed to acquire a significant replacement. They will enter the year with Geno Smith and Drew Lock as their two quarterback options.

It's highly unlikely that Smith or Lock will be future franchise quarterbacks for the Seahawks. Both have failed as starters to this point in their careers. Adding Lamar Jackson would instantly make the Seahawks contenders again, as the rest of their roster is still relatively solid.

#3 - Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff.

The Detroit Lions have been rebuilding their roster, mostly through the draft. They continue to add quality players to all of their different position groups. They have put together a young and talented roster, except for a great quarterback.

The Lions received Jared Goff as part of their return package to send Matthew Stafford to the LA Rams. While he is a solid quarterback, he's likely more of a place holder until they find a true long-term option. Lamar Jackson could be that player for them, as he's still just 25 years old.

