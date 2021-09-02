3 potential landing spots for CB Joe Haden in 2022 after wanting to test free agency

Pittsburgh Steelers CB Joe Haden made it known earlier in training camp that he wanted a contract extension to retire with Pittsburgh, but was also willing to wait in line behind T.J. Watt and Minkah Fitzpatrick. However, the 32-year-old CB seems to have had a change of heart and will now play out his final year with the team and become a UFA for the first time in his career.

Entering his 12th season, Joe Haden has never been on the free-agent market. He was drafted 7th overall in 2010 by the Cleveland Browns, signed a five-year extension in 2014, and was released ahead of the 2017 season. He was then picked up by Pittsburgh hours later on waivers, signed a three-year deal and signed a two-year extension in 2019.

Both Joe Haden and his agent Drew Rosenhaus are excited for the journey ahead of the CB in 2022 and he feels healthy and strong despite his age. The salary cap for 2022 is expected to have a large increase and teams will be willing to spend big bucks.

After approaching the Steelers about an extension to finish his career in Pittsburgh, Pro-Bowl CB Joe Haden has decided to play out his contract and test the free agent market in 2022 when the cap is expected to increase significantly, per his agent @DrewJRosenhaus — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 1, 2021

In four years with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Joe Haden had 10 INTs, 48 deflected passes, two forced fumbles, a sack, 200 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and is PFF's 17th-best CB entering the season. His nine dropped INTs since 2018 are tied for the most by a CB, but also has allowed a 77.5 passer rating in that span (13th-best). He may be on a downward slope in his career, but Joe Haden is still an active and productive member of the secondary. With an injury-free season, several NFL teams could pay him a large check.

On that note, here are three potential teams CB Joe Haden could join for the 2022 season as a free agent.

#1 - Atlanta Falcons

Outside of 2020 1st-round pick AJ Terrell, the Atlanta Falcons have a weak group of cornerbacks who could be good, but it's too soon to tell. AJ Terrell himself isn't a superstar yet, but he's their best option. Their offense is in decent shape and they could draft a CB, but they still need more help than just a top-ranked rookie.

Joe Haden could be an option if they pay him well enough since they are not a contending team at the moment. Atlanta currently has the worst secondary as ranked by PFF.

#2 - Seattle Seahawks

Here's a Super Bowl contender whose once elite defense is now a shell of itself and Joe Haden could help the Seahawks get back in the title picture. Ahkello Witherspoon, DJ Reed and Tre Flowers are good players, but they would benefit from a more established veteran like Haden to deal with the WR1.

Jamal Adams and Joe Haden could be a strong duo in the secondary as the offense lights up the scoreboard. Seattle might be able to get Joe Haden for a slightly cheaper rate with their status as a top team in the NFC.

#3 - Arizona Cardinals

Yes, all three options are NFC teams, which would give Joe Haden some fresh matchups compared to only having played with AFC North teams in his career. Arizona mostly ran Cover 1 in 2020, putting most of the pressure on the CBs. Patrick Peterson is gone and Malcolm Butler could go into early retirement this year.

Byron Murphy is more of a nickel corner, meaning Joe Haden can run free on the outside with stud safety Budda Baker. The Cardinals are a team that could pull in some of the top free agents in 2022 with a strong finish to 2021. It's a strong division like the AFC North, with Matthew Stafford, Trey Lance and Russell Wilson, and Joe Haden loves competition.

