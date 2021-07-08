5 strengths and weaknesses for the Atlanta Falcons heading into 2021-2022 season

The Atlanta Falcons were their own worst enemy last season, losing seven games by fewer than seven points and blowing several fourth-quarter leads. They started the season off 0-5 and fired head coach Dan Quinn. They salvaged the year by finishing 4-7 under Raheem Morris. With a 4-12 record, the Atlanta Falcons were able to draft TE Kyle Pitts fourth overall.

Atlanta's defense allowed way too many comeback wins in 2020. The running game was atrocious with no real threat in the backfield. The passing attack was at the heart of the offense but now Julio Jones is no longer in the mix. There's a new group in the secondary who can hopefully keep the team from losing their lead again. With the NFC South top-heavy with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the top, the Atlanta Falcons have a shot to take out Carolina and New Orleans for a wildcard spot.

5 strengths for the Atlanta Falcons

#1 - The Passing Game

The Falcons relied heavily on their passing attack to keep them in the fight. QB Matt Ryan has been able to consistently throw 4,000+ yards every season, but he lost his top target in WR Julio Jones. All is not lost though, as WR Calvin Ridley has been waiting in the weeds to pounce on the opportunity to shine as the top receiver. Russell Gage is improving each year and Olamide Zaccheaus is an experienced third starter. TE Kyle Pitts is dynamic enough to fill part of the void left by Jones and the passing game should still be dangerous for the Atlanta Falcons.

Calvin Ridley just not playing fair rn 🤮 (via @CalvinRidley1) pic.twitter.com/pdvzhzPA0L — Overtime (@overtime) July 3, 2020

#2 - Creative Playcalling

New head coach Arthur Smith brings a playbook full of creativity to the Atlanta Falcons. With an OC with the Tennessee Titans, his offense was one of the best in red-zone scoring. His playcalling could also put some life in the running game, utilizing it in prime situations.

Head Coach Arthur Smith has arrived in the 🅰️! pic.twitter.com/7f6cbjMVNj — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) January 19, 2021

#3 - Offensive Line

You could debate whether or not the Atlanta Falcons' offensive line will be any good in 2021, but all signs point toward the positive. Jake Matthews, Chris Lindstrom and Kaleb McGary are returning starters. Matt Hennessy will take the lead role at center and third-round pick LG Jalen Mayfield should fill out the OL. The only question mark in the group is Hennessy, but he was scouted as a future starter who just needed time to work on his timing. If he has indeed improved while on the bench, this group can make a big improvement and can hopefully help the run game.

Couple more clips of the #Falcons defensive and offensive line battles. Kaleb McGary vs. John Cominsky pic.twitter.com/eKJOnzY02H — William McFadden (@willmcfadden) July 27, 2019

#4 - Schedule

The Atlanta Falcons have the third-easiest schedule in 2021. Last year, they had one of the toughest schedules in the league and were a few plays away from winning at least 8 games. With the majority of the roster returning, the Atlanta Falcons have an opportunity to have a winning season and secure a wildcard spot in the playoffs. Playing in the NFC East is an added bonus.

Atlanta Falcons full schedule. Not that bad, toughest stretch is @ sAints, @ Cowboys, & Patriots at the Benz. Can’t wait for the season. #RiseUp pic.twitter.com/z2YzzrI74J — Austin Grant (@AustinPlanet) May 13, 2021

#5 - Fresh secondary

The secondary lost several starters and CB AJ Terrell was the only real highlight. There are a lot of new faces in this group, but there is also some good talent. Richie Grant was ranked as one of the top safities in the draft and the Atlanta Falcons took him in the second round. Duron Harmon was signed in the offseason and had a career-hgh 73 tackles last year. Kendall Sheffield will be tested as a starter this year but there's quality depth behind these guys: Erik Harris, Fabian Moreau and Isaiah Oliver.

5 weaknesses for the Atlanta Falcons

#1 - Pressure from pass-rushers

The Atlanta Falcons totaled just 29 sacks in 2020 despite having Keanu Neal, Deion Jones, Dante Fowler Jr and Grady Jarett. All but Neal is returning for 2021, but the edge-rushers need to find a way to cause more pressure on the QB. Dante Fowler should be motivated by a contract year upon him. Grady Jarett is becoming a superstar but still needs help up front.

#2 - Division

Being in the NFC South works against the Atlanta Falcons. The reigning Super Bowl champions Tampa Bay Buccaneers sit atop their division as the NFC's Patriots with everyone else battling for a wildcard spot. The New Orleans Saints are without Drew Brees, but they still have a strong roster and could have a reliable QB. The Carolina Panthers see something in Sam Darnold that could cause a shake-up in the division. The Atlanta Falcons have to battle hard to earn that playoff spot.

#3 - Depth at RB

RB Mike Davis became a star when he filled in for Christian McCaffrey last year. He will have it harder with the Atlanta Falcons and there's no depth he can rely on. Qadree Ollison is a power runner lacking field vision. Cordarrelle Patterson is nothing more than a receiver out of the backfield.

Mike Davis this season:



- 46 rushes (32nd most in NFL)

- 14 broken tackles (1st in NFL)



The @Panthers have a BEAST on their hands. pic.twitter.com/Tth87wqXZp — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) October 14, 2020

#4 - Finishing games

The Atlanta Falcons have become infamous for blowing their lead in games dating back to the Super Bowl loss to the Patriots. The team also has a knack for falling short on their own comebacks. Seven of their losses last year were by fewer than seven points. If those games went in favor of Atlanta, they would have been a top seed in the playoffs.

4 years ago today, the Atlanta Falcons blew a 28-3 lead with 18 minutes to play.#NeverForget pic.twitter.com/Gz0JbPoDuL — SleeplessScotty33 (@ScottyStyles33) February 5, 2021

#5 - No future at QB

Matt Ryan is 36 years old but he is still playing at a consistent level for the Atlanta Falcons. He has ten straight seasons with 4,000+ passing yards with at least 25 TDs in each of the last three seasons. Still, Matt Ryan is pushing 40 and isn't an elite passer. The backups behind him are pretty average right now. AJ McCarron is 30 and has made just four starts over six years (2-2 record). Undrafted rookie Feleipe Franks played well in Florida and Arkansas and is a pocket-passer similar to Ryan. Franks needs more time to develop into an NFL-ready QB though.

