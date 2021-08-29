3 potential QB targets for Jacksonville Jaguars after Gardner Minshew trade

Just days after Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer officially named rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence as the starter, the team traded former starter Gardner Minshew ll to the Philadelphia Eagles for a sixth-round pick, which could turn into a fifth-rounder depending on the quarterback's playing time.

Through 2 Preseason Games:



CJ Beathard: 22/30, 223yds, 3 TD, 0 INT, 127.5 passer rating



Trevor Lawrence: 20/32, 184yds, 0 TD, 0 INT, 78.1 passer rating



Numbers do NOT lie. pic.twitter.com/JIANLt2Vli — Barstool Hawkeyes (@BarstoolUIowa) August 24, 2021

The Jaguars drafted Minshew in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL draft and were hoping to get back more than they paid for a quarterback with a 62.4% completion rate, 5,530 passing yards, 37 touchdowns, 11 interceptions, and 497 rushing yards in two seasons.

Their quarterback competition in training camp was supposed to boost his trade value, but that plan didn't come to fruition. He wasn't great in the preseason and veteran CJ Beathard outperformed him to win the backup role.

Jaguars' 2020 sixth-round pick Jake Luton remains on the roster but isn't projected to survive the final cuts. CJ Beathard could be a good option, but most teams are projected to have three quarterbacks on their final roster in case someone tests positive or has to quarantine.

The Jacksonville Jaguars don't have a strong trio and should find another option before the season commences.

Three QBs Jacksonville Jaguars should target for depth

#1 - Blake Bortles

Leave Blake Bortles alone!@KyleBrandt reminds us to lay off the @Jaguars QB while he's having the season of his career in #UnderappreciatedStorylines pic.twitter.com/g7pyJDIY17 — GMFB (@gmfb) December 20, 2017

During the 2017 season, Blake Bortles led the Jacksonville Jaguars to their first AFC Championship game since 1999 before leaving the franchise a year later.

He hasn't started a game since 2018 and has been a backup quarterback at the LA Rams, Denver Broncos, and then again with the Rams. It may seem like Bortles has played in the NFL for a long time and is past his prime, but he's only 29 and will bring some much-needed experience to the QB room.

#2 - Jordan Ta'amu

The Week 4 XFL Star of the Week is Jordan Ta’amu



Congrats, @JTaamu10! pic.twitter.com/ZizDb2YYk5 — XFL (@XFL2023) March 4, 2020

Jordan Ta'amu, the former XFL standout, has spent time with the Detroit Lions and Kansas City Chiefs since the 2020 season. He's talented but just hasn't found the ideal fit in the NFL yet.

He has great accuracy, can spread the ball well and fits as a mobile quarterback in the Jacksonville Jaguars' system. He wouldn't come in as a QB2 but can give Urban Meyer a talented young prospect to help mentor into a long-term backup option.

#3 - Dwayne Haskins

Dwayne Haskins didn't have a great night, and he'd likely be the first to admit that. But one thing that shined was his pocket presence, specifically extending plays.



Watch here as he shakes Haason Reddick—who tallied 12.5 sacks last year—and gets something out of nothing. pic.twitter.com/LUiwdIAixA — Bradley Locker (@Bradley_Locker) August 28, 2021

You can't talk about quarterbacks for a team led by Urban Meyer and not include one of his former OSU stars.

Dwayne Haskins had one of the best seasons by an OSU quarterback in 2018 throwing for 4,831 yards and 50 touchdowns with eight interceptions. His stellar campaign prompted the Washington Football Team to pick him in the first-round pick of the 2019 NFL draft.

He fell flat with Washington but has redeemed some confidence with the Pittsburgh Steelers this preseason. Mason Rudolph seems to be the QB2 in Pittsburgh and the Steelers could be willing to trade Haskins.

Again, he would come in at the bottom of the depth chart. However, he will reunite with the head coach who got the best out of him and he could end up being a strong challenger for Trevor Lawrence's job, pushing the rookie to play better.

