3 quarterbacks Bengals should target after Joe Burrow’s concerning injury update

Joe Burrow’s latest injury didn’t look good. He got injured without contact while executing a play during the Cincinnati Bengals' training camp.

They even carted him off the field to avoid aggravating the concern. However, Bengals fans can sigh in relief after Burrow gave Ja’Marr Chase a nod, telling him that he’s okay.

It’s the second consecutive training camp that Burrow underwent physical discomfort. Last year, he underwent an appendectomy before the season started.

Coach Zac Taylor also announced that Burrow suffered a calf injury and will be out indefinitely. Some Redditors speculated that Burrow suffered from cramps while practicing under the heat.

Joe Burrow's latest injury status

While his condition is unknown for now, Burrow will possibly be out until Week 1 of the regular season. However, the injury might be a by-product of a grave situation. Likewise, it could linger during the season, forcing him to miss games.

@CalebNoeTV Here is the play on which Bengals’ QB Joe Burrow suffered what head coach Zac Taylor called a calf injury:@CalebNoeTV pic.twitter.com/eq9PzWKghv

Backup QBs Trevor Siemian or Jake Browning must be ready to take over if that’s the case. Otherwise, the Bengals must find other options behind the center.

If Joe Burrow misses the 2023 NFL season, the Bengals can forfeit his $1 million base salary and $11.5 million cap hit. Doing so increases the Bengals’ salary cap, currently at $19.1 million. That amount gives Cincinnati enough spending power to sign a quarterback.

Here are three quarterbacks the Bengals can look to replace Joe Burrow:

#3. Joe Flacco

Quarterback Joe Flacco, #19 of the New York Jets, warms up before their game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on January 08, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Florida.

The Bengals can only gamble with quarterbacks with experience. Otherwise, they won’t stand a chance without Burrow.

Flacco had 1,051 yards and five touchdowns in five games for the New York Jets last year. However, he only had one win in four starts.

However, Flacco led the Baltimore Ravens to victory in Super Bowl XLVII to end the 2012 season. He was also that game’s Most Valuable Player. His championship experience should be enough for a team with legitimate title aspirations.

#2. Teddy Bridgewater

Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, #5 of the Miami Dolphins, walks off the field after the Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Miami Dolphins to win the game at Paycor Stadium on September 29, 2022, in Cincinnati, Ohio.

While Bridgewater perhaps doesn’t dazzle with his playmaking, he can do the job if Joe Burrow is out. Two seasons ago, he led the Denver Broncos to a 7-7 record, finishing with 3,052 yards and 18 touchdowns.

The year before, Bridgewater had 3,733 yards and 15 touchdowns for the Carolina Panthers. He also has a 66.4 career completion percentage. He can also manage the game, giving his team a chance to win by slim margins.

#1. Tom Brady

Tom Brady, #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, looks on from the tunnel before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 08, 2023, in Atlanta, Georgia.

Why not? The Bengals have what it takes to give him an unprecedented eighth Super Bowl title.

Yes, he has already retired now, for a second time, but his numbers from 2022 don’t indicate a quarterback who’s washed up.

The three-time NFL MVP had 4,694 yards and 25 touchdowns last season, leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to another playoff appearance.

Tom Brady agreed to a one-year, $15 million deal with the Buccaneers in 2022. Cincinnati can offer him a similar one-year deal but with a higher amount to sweeten the deal.