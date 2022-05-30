3 reasons why the Cowboys should consider signing Cam Newton 

Cam Newton is a former NFL MVP and was one of the true pioneers of the modern NFL quarterback. His ability to use his arms and legs to beat opponents gave NFL defenses nightmares.

His 2015 MVP award-winning season was one of the best statistical seasons in NFL history. Newton led the Carolina Panthers to a 15-1 record and a Superbowl appearance against Peyton Manning and the Denver Broncos.

He threw for over 3,800 yards and 35 touchdowns while amassing over 600 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground.

While time may have caught up with Newton and his ability to start in the NFL, his level of experience and unique ball skills make him an interesting candidate to be a back up.

For teams who believe they are playoff contenders, having Cam Newton as your backup can ensure that if something happens to your number one player, your team won't completely lose its playoff push.

One such team who could use a backup of Cam Newton's pedigree are the Dallas Cowboys.

Mike Reiss @MikeReiss If there was one soundbite from after the Patriots’ game to highlight, this one from Cam Newton would be my pick.



Insight from Cam on Mac, how they talked before the game, and what impresses him about the young QB.



Also reflects how Cam is playing role of mentor. If there was one soundbite from after the Patriots’ game to highlight, this one from Cam Newton would be my pick. Insight from Cam on Mac, how they talked before the game, and what impresses him about the young QB.Also reflects how Cam is playing role of mentor. https://t.co/Md3grBJdNz

Here are three reasons why the Dallas Cowboys should consider signing Cam Newton.

#1 - The backup QB position is in question

Cam Newton can provide much-needed depth to the Cowboys' QB department

Currently, the Dallas Cowboys depth chart behind Dak Prescott does not spark confidence that if anything happens to their starter, they won't find themselves struggling.

Current number two, Cooper Rush, is 28 years old and has only played four NFL games. Now, to be fair, Rush has looked alright in those games, leading the Cowboys to a victory in his only start, throwing for 325 yards and two touchdowns.

If Prescott were to go down for an extended period of time, expecting Rush to replicate those kinds of results is unrealistic. Behind Rush are Will Grier and Ben DiNucci, two career backups who have not shown that they can play in the NFL at any sort of high level.

#2 - Newton would add to the rushing game

Cam Newton can also help the team with their rushing game

Head coach Mike McCarthy revealed that he was willing to open up the offense last season and let Dak Prescott have more control over it. Still, the foundation of the team is their running game and offensive line.

Ezekiel Elliot is probably on the downside of his peak running game and the offensive line isn't what it was a few years ago. But to open things up for Prescott, the running game needs to be established (or at least, that's what they say).

Inserting Newton in certain packages would help in that regard. Although Newton's accuracy and arm strength is nowhere near what it used to be, he has shown the ability to rush the ball, especially in the red zone.

Adding that option to the Cowboys offense gives them another weapon that can be used when the time calls for it.

Jon Machota @jonmachota Dak Prescott on his expectations for Ezekiel Elliott this season: “Nothing ever changes for my expectations of Zeke, of who he is, how he leads this team, how he approaches the game. … I expect his best. … When Zeke is healthy, I don’t think there’s a better back.” Dak Prescott on his expectations for Ezekiel Elliott this season: “Nothing ever changes for my expectations of Zeke, of who he is, how he leads this team, how he approaches the game. … I expect his best. … When Zeke is healthy, I don’t think there’s a better back.” https://t.co/MUDjsVUFu9

#3 - Newton adds veteran leadership to the lockeroom

Cam Newton can guide the team with his experience

No doubt heading into the 2022 NFL season, Dak Prescott is the unquestioned leader of the Dallas Cowboys. It's his team, and for better or worse, the success of the team will rest on his arm.

Looking at the Cowboys roster, there is talent at every position but they could use a veteran presence who has seen it all before. Newton could become a stabilzing factor for a team with Superbowl aspirations.

He has been to the big game before and would provide Prescott with a sounding board that he's never had in his starting career.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Akshay Saraswat