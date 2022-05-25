5 biggest sponsorship deals in NFL history 

While it's difficult to put an exact valuation on the NFL as a whole, it's been estimated that it's worth somewhere around $100 billion in total value. It is one of the richest and most profitable businesses in the world, utilizing many different revenue streams to carve out its sustained success.

Some forms of their income include massive television contracts, merchandise sales, licensing deals, and ticket sales. Another revenue stream, and one of their biggest, is the insane amount of money they make through sponsorships.

Here are the five biggest NFL sponsorship deals of all time. The dollar amount is based on the approximate yearly value from the sponsorship at the conclusion of the 2021 season.

#5 - Nike - $120 million

Nike Unveils New NFL Uniforms

Nike is one of the biggest brands among all sports-focused companies. They provide equipment and shoes to many large sporting leagues and also own a large portion of contracts to create team uniforms.

Nike currently pays around $120 million per season to be the official uniform producer. Their ability to place their iconic swoosh checkmark logo on the uniform is really what they are paying for.

#4 - DraftKings, FanDuel, and Caesars - $190 million

FanDuel advertisement during a Ravens vs Browns game

The NFL has been against the idea of gambling on games since the beginning of their existence. They changed their stance, at least from a business perspective, prior to the 2021 season.

DraftKings, FanDuel, and Caesars signed a combined deal to be the three official sports betting sponsors. Their combined sponsorship is worth just under $1 billion over the next five years. Other gambling sites, including BetMGM and PointsBet, have since signed deals as well.

#3 - Pepsi - $200 million

Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show

Pepsi has been one of the biggest sponsors in NFL for nearly 40 years, including being their official snack and beverage provider. All concession stands in all 32 stadiums across the country are required to use Pepsi for their various inventory needs.

They offer a wide range of products, including Aquafina, 7UP, Lay's, Fritos, Tropicana, Brisk, Tostitos, Mountain Dew, and Doritos, among others.

Morning Brew ☕️ @MorningBrew Pepsi announced that after 10 years as presenting sponsor for the Super Bowl Halftime Show, its partnership with the NFL has come to an end.



Which was the best Super Bowl Halftime Show of the last decade? Pepsi announced that after 10 years as presenting sponsor for the Super Bowl Halftime Show, its partnership with the NFL has come to an end. Which was the best Super Bowl Halftime Show of the last decade? https://t.co/r87DOvwj6R

The most recent deal that Pepsi signed was worth $2 billion dollars across 10 years of service. They recently renewed their contract during the 2022 offseason, but surprisingly decided to drop the rights to sponsor the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

The league is now seeking somewhere in the range of $50 million per season for the rights to sponsor the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

#2 - Anheuser-Busch - $230 million

Budweiser logo at Qualcomm Stadium

Anheuser-Busch is the largest brewer in the entire world, providing many major beer brands such as Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Becks, Corona, and Corona Light. They are the official servicer for all stadiums' beer supply, which they pay $230 million annually to own.

Another major perk Anheuser-Busch receives is the liscencing rights to all 32 team logos for use on beer cans. Bud Light owns the title of "Official Beer of the NFL" and often brands their cans with team logos on them during the football season.

#1 - Verizon - $300 million

Verizon NFL Training Ground

Verizon owns the title of "The Official Mobile Provider of the NFL" and they have been paying a massive $300 million per season for the rights to it. They recently worked out a new deal to remain the official sponsors for the next 10 years and more than an additional $1 billion.

Verizon owns the right to provide WiFi and 5G services in all 32 stadiums. As their official partner, they also have the most exclusive options relating to game coverage when dealing with mobile services as well as cable TV packages.

