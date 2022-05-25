5 celebrities who are fans of the Dallas Cowboys ft. Denzel Washington, Post Malone, and more

The Dallas Cowboys have one of the biggest fan bases in all sports. This is one of the reasons why they are ranked as the most valuable sports franchise in the entire world, valued at a massive 5.7 billion dollars after 2021.

The enormous fan base for the Dallas Cowboys reaches far beyond their home state of Texas, spreading all across the country and even worldwide. This has resulted in many celebrities publicly supporting the Cowboys franchise and claiming their dedication as the team's fans. Here are five of the most popular ones.

Five celebrities who identify as Dallas Cowboys fans

#1 - Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson sings the National Anthem before a Dallas Cowboys game.

Kelly Clarkson is from Fort Worth, Texas, a city that forms a metroplex with Dallas and Arlington. The Cowboys were her hometown team growing up, where football is essential in Texas culture, and she claims to remain a huge fan today.

Clarkson gained fame when she won the very first season of the popular television show American Idol. She has since become a massive pop star and even released a song about being a Cowboys fan titled Get Up (A Cowboys Anthem).

#2 - Denzel Washington

Actor Denzel Washington attending a game

Denzel Washington was raised outside of New York City but became a Cowboys fan as a child and has maintained his loyalty to the team ever since. He has attended many Cowboys games over the years and has also visited their training facility many times.

Washington is an Academy Award-winning actor who has starred in several highly successful films. He was allowed to demonstrate his love for football on screen when he portrayed Coach Boone in Remember the Titans.

#3 - Jamie Foxx

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones speaks with Jamie Foxx.

Jamie Foxx grew up in Terrell, Texas, where he became a life-long Dallas Cowboys fan from a very young age. He has always been a big fan of sports, playing many of them growing up, including being a quarterback in high school.

Foxx has won both an Oscar and a Grammy, demonstrating his wide range of talents. He was given the opportunity to be a quarterback again when he played the role of Willie Beamen in the popular football movie Any Given Sunday. He starred alongside an incredible cast, including Al Pacino, Cameron Diaz, Dennis Quaid, LL Cool J, Lawrence Taylor, and others.

#4 - Post Malone

Post Malone, Image Credit: Las Vegas Weekly

Post Malone grew up around Dallas and claims he has always been a Cowboys fan for as long as he can remember. He often attends Cowboys games and sometimes sits in the owners' box with Jerry Jones. He was also featured in the Cowboys' schedule-release video for the 2021 NFL season.

Post Malone reportedly purchased the Dallas Cowboys chain from the video for 250 thousand dollars, which he placed around the neck of Jerry Jones in a hilarious promo. Malone also mentions Dak Prescott in his hit song, Wow, further demonstrating that he is a super-fan of the Cowboys.

#5 - Jay-Z

Dallas Cowboys Demarcus Ware meets rapper Jay-Z.

Jay-Z is one of the most successful hip-hop artists of all time. He is also a big sports fan who owns a share of the Brooklyn Nets basketball team and runs a sports agency, Roc Nation. He has represented many professional athletes, including former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant.

Jay-Z is a New York City legend but claims he became a Cowboys fan as a child because that's the team his father rooted for. His father became a fan during the 1970's dynasty, led by head coach Tom Landry and quarterback Roger Staubach.

Edited by Piyush Bisht