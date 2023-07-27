5 most cursed uniforms in NFL history ft. Seattle Seahawks' action green tops

Great NFL uniforms never die. Fans continue to wear them while attending games, even if their favorite team doesn’t primarily use them anymore.

Likewise, well-designed uniforms continue to draw sales because the color combination looks good. Some uniforms stand the test of time because fixing what isn’t broken is useless.

More importantly, some NFL uniforms bring pride to a city because of the championships won by the squad while donning those decals.

Conversely, there are uniforms that teams would rather forget because they look bad, the team was awful while wearing them, or both.

Most of the items in this list have been buried in history by their respective owners. However, at least one is returning in the 2023 NFL season.

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Creamsicle jerseys

The Buccaneers announced that the team will wear the Creamsicle jersey for the first time in a decade. But while the orange and white uniforms are a massive part of their heritage, their first two years wearing those did not turn out well.

Tampa Bay lost their first 26 games in these uniforms. They finally registered their first win in Week 13 of the 1977 season. But in the long run, the Buccaneers only had two winning seasons wearing the Creamsicle.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers used this as their primary uniform until 1996 before changing to their current color scheme. Since then, they’ve won Super Bowl titles and had 12 winning seasons.

4. New Orleans Saints 2002 gold and black jerseys

The Saints tried something new for their home game in Week 15 of the 2002 season. They unveiled gold and black uniforms against the Minnesota Vikings.

However, the Saints lost to the Vikings, 32-31. They did not wear those uniforms again.

While the Saints finished the regular season 9-7, they did not qualify for the playoffs after three consecutive losses to end their campaign.

3. Baltimore Ravens 2015 mustard gold pants

The Ravens have used their uniforms and color scheme since they started in 1996. However, they decided to wear mustard-colored pants in 2015 during their 20th anniversary.

In a December 2015 article by ESPN’s Jamison Hensley, Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh revealed that the gold pants had been in the works since 2014. However, the fans did not receive those pants well because they were not part of their primary hues.

Haters of the mustard pants might have enjoyed seeing the Ravens lose to the Kansas City Chiefs in that game, 34-14. Worst yet, Baltimore finished the 2015 season at 5-11.

2. Miami Dolphins 2016 orange color rush kits

Darren Healey of YouTube channel 610 Football said:

“In 2016, the Dolphins unveiled their orange color rush kits that quickly drew comparisons to traffic cones.”

They wore it during their Week 4 road game against the Cincinnati Bengals, and the Internet world made some comical comparisons.

The Miami Dolphins lost the game, 22-7. Despite that defeat, Miami entered the playoffs with a 10-6 record. However, after using it once, they haven’t worn those orange uniforms in a game.

1. Seattle Seahawks 2009 action green uniform

Healey said in the same video:

“2009 saw the Seahawks try out action green tops for the first time, but they were clowned by their fans who said they looked like traffic vests."

While the Seahawks have worn versions of this uniform in succeeding years, they haven’t used the original version with white font after the first time.

The Seattle Seahawks lost a home game against the Chicago Bears, 25-19 while donning those colors. They’ve retired the jerseys after one game because, as then-coach Jim Mora said, they didn’t win with them.