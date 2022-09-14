5 Game-changing fantasy football pick-ups ahead of Week 2

Fantasy Football is well underway after the conclusion of the NFL's opening week of the 2022 season, and there is already a sense of who will have a strong year.

Ahead of Week 2, which begins with a mouth-watering Thursday Night Football clash between AFC heavyweights the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers, there is an awful lot of chopping and changing to be done to people's Fantasy Football teams.

It's after Week 1 where Fantasy players generally tend to realize that they've made huge mistakes and look to start from scratch. As such, there will be plenty of players dropped following dismal Week 1 displays that you can pick up to transform your roster.

Here are five game-changing Fantasy Football picks ahead of NFL Week 2:

#1 - Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins

Tua could cause a Fantasy surprise in Week 2

A 20-7 victory over Bill Belichick's New England Patriots is never something Miami Dolphins fans aren't going to enjoy to the maximum. However, there are still lingering doubts over Tua Tagovailoa.

The quarterback wasn't great against the Pats, making several throws he is expected to make while inviting unnecessary pressure on multiple occasions.

It was a performance that was a reasonable start to the season, but now is the time for Fantasy players to take advantage of his availability and a favorable matchup.

Marcel Louis-Jacques @Marcel_LJ I missed this in real time on Tua’s TD to Waddle:



- Watch Tua’s subtle movement immediately after the snap, just a little flinch to his left as he looks off Ja’Whaun Bentley (8)



- That gets Bentley out of the way and creates just enough space for Waddle after the catch I missed this in real time on Tua’s TD to Waddle:- Watch Tua’s subtle movement immediately after the snap, just a little flinch to his left as he looks off Ja’Whaun Bentley (8)- That gets Bentley out of the way and creates just enough space for Waddle after the catch https://t.co/tVLKiIPQqr

In Week 2, the Dolphins will take on a Baltimore Ravens team who won their opener against the New York Jets, yet the stats tell a story that Fantasy players may wish to analyze.

The Ravens' defense was poor against the Jets as they gave up more yards in both the passing and rushing games than they produced on offense.

Robert Saleh has a generally unrefined offense at this stage in his tenure in New York, and you'd expect the Dolphins to enjoy more success.

One bright spot from the victory over New England was the connection between Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill. There were numerous completions to the new No. 1 wide receiver, and exploiting this against a soft Ravens defense could lead to points on Sunday.

#2 - AJ Dillon, Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers need to bounce back against the Bears

Green Bay had an awful Week 1 and will be looking to make amends immediately in meeting with fierce rivals, the Chicago Bears.

The Bears won against the San Francisco 49ers, but their defense was very vulnerable to the run, giving up 176 rushing yards. In a humbling at the hands of the Vikings, Green Bay's only positive was the 111 rushing yards they racked up.

AJ Dillon will get a lot of carries in point-scoring situations when the Packers meet the Bears, and he could score many Fantasy points as a result.

#3 - Darren Waller, Las Vegas Raiders

Fantasy owners can expect Waller to slice open the Cardinals defense

Matchups are everything in Fantasy Football, and knowing what is coming up on the schedule can give players an edge over their friends.

The Las Vegas Raiders lost a close one against the Chargers in Week 1 but can console themselves in the knowledge that next up is the Arizona Cardinals, who shipped 44 points in their loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Cardinals defense could do nothing against the Chiefs’ passing attack, and the Raiders would be well-served to make a note of that and amend their game plan accordingly.

In the Tight End position, Travis Kelce scored one touchdown and notched up 121 receiving yards as the Cardinals failed to get to grips with the physical threat the tight end posed.

Darren Waller is similarly physical and could have a field day against a weak Arizona defense. Expect Fantasy points galore here.

#4 - Julio Jones, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Julio Jones could be a player reborn under Tom Brady

One of the shocks from the NFL’s opening week was the 19-3 shutdown victory for the Buccaneers on the road against the Dallas Cowboys.

Tom Brady looked every bit the spectacular quarterback he has always been and even found new weapons to use in the absence of Rob Gronkowski.

One such weapon was Julio Jones, who stunned the world with his productivity on Sunday.

Many had given up on the veteran receiver after his dismal time last season, yet the Bucs took a chance on him and appeared to have unearthed something.

It may not be sustainable for long, given his age, but Brady has been able to use Jones in a way that the 49ers used Deebo Samuel last year.

He was lightning on the hand-off plays and a reliable receiving option for quick passes, which keeps drives ticking over.

Jones won’t have been on many Fantasy Football draft lists ahead of the season, but pick him up while he’s available because he will produce points in this Bucs system.

#5 - Russell Wilson, Denver Broncos

The only way is up for Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos

Russell Wilson was one of the most-selected quarterbacks across Fantasy Football ahead of Week 1 of the NFL season, yet he was underwhelming on his return to Seattle.

The Broncos tasted defeat with their offense never really able to get going on Monday Night Football, and this will cause panic sales across Fantasy markets.

Mike Salk, Seattle Sports Station @TheMikeSalk You traded your entire future for Russell Wilson only to try a 64 yard FG instead of letting him try a 4th and 5????????



Ha!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! You traded your entire future for Russell Wilson only to try a 64 yard FG instead of letting him try a 4th and 5????????Ha!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Wilson will be dropped, with many players making judgments based on a difficult opening matchup. This is a mistake, and taking advantage of it could lead to gold for other players in your league.

The Houston Texans are the opponents for Denver on Sunday, and they have a poor defense. Wilson can cook against them and offers a virtual guarantee of scoring.

