5 Humanitarian and charitable efforts by Tom Brady

Tom Brady is the highest-earning player in NFL history based on career contract earnings. Brady has earned $303 million as of the conclusion of the 2021/22 NFL season from his contracts with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He is the first NFL player ever to exceed $300 million in career contract earnings.

The quarterback also has an extremely high net worth, estimated at around $250 million. It's the highest net worth of any current NFL player and among the top five highest in NFL history.

While Tom Brady has proven to be an incredible business mind and entrepreneur, he also puts his wealth to good humanitarian use. He's a well-known philanthropist and supporter of many different charitable causes.

Here are five that he's been heavily involved with over the years.

#1 - Shaving with Gillette to benefit Boston non-profits

Following the New England Patriots' victory in Super Bowl LIII, Brady partnered with Gillete, the Patriots' main stadium sponsor, to put on a charity event. Gillette publicly shaved Brady's beard with a crowd watching and several charities present.

The event helped raise a total of more than $100,000 for three Boston charities. The charities included the Boys & Girls Clubs of South Boston, Best Buddies, and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

#2 - KaBOOM!

KaBOOM! is a nonprofit organization that focuses on building playgrounds for children in need. Tom Brady, along with teammates Vince Wilfork and Jerod Mayo, teamed up with them to bring one to Boston.

The massive facility measures more than 2,000 square feet and is located at the Waltham Boys & Girls Club in Boston. The Patriot organization, Boys & Girls Club, United HealthCare, and KaBOOM! all worked together to execute the project.

#3 - The Make-A-Wish Foundation

The Make-A-Wish Foundation is one of the most recognizable charity organizations in the entire world. They have worked with many athletes and other celebrities to grant life-changing wishes to children who are suffering through critical and potentially life-threatening illnesses.

Tom Brady has worked with the foundation several times during his career, meeting with children who have made a wish to meet him. While still with the Patriots, Brady would take groups of them on tours of Gillette Stadium and spend the day with them.

#4 - Capital One's The Match

Capital One's The Match Tees Off

Capital One's The Match is a televised charity golf event. It features current and retired professional athletes from several different sports facing off against each other on the golf course. A number of participants include professional golfers, NBA players, and NFL players. While it's a fun event, it's also extremely charitable, raising more than $40 million across their six events so far.

Tom Brady has participated in The Match three times so far. The event raised more than $20 million for COVID-19 relief, $3 million for the Obama Foundation, and provided more than five million meals to Feeding America.

#5 - The TB12 Foundation

Tom Brady at Capital One's The Match

The TB12 Foundation is a nonprofit organization that looks to help athletes through sponsorship. According to their official website:

The TB12 Foundation is focused on serving at-risk athletes and others who would not ordinarily be able to access or afford high-quality post-injury rehabilitation and/or performance enhancement training.

Tom Brady founded the organization and is still the biggest ambassador for their program. He is nearly 45 years old and still one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, crediting the TB12 Method for much of his success.

