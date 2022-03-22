5 most iconic reporters in recent NFL history ft. John Clayton

Over the years, many great reporters have covered the NFL. Some of the most influential figures in the field are the ones who changed standards and moved things forward with progressive and innovative new ideas. Those who bring creative concepts to present information will always be remembered in NFL history. Here are five of the most iconic reporters from recent history.

#5 - Matthew Berry

ESPN The Party - Matthew Berry and Beth Berry

Fantasy Football has become increasingly popular over the years. It is still growing today, thanks to new formats and a wider reach. Between his writing and television segments, Matthew Berry is one of the people who helped Fantasy Football progress to where it is today.

Berry was one of the first reporters to shift his focus primarily to the angle of Fantasy Football. He is definitely one of the most popular reporters. He familiarized the common fans with concepts to help them understand how to approach their match-ups and optimize line-ups. In a way, he's helped create a new and popular football reporting field.

#4 - Adam Schefter

Insider and TV personality Adam Schefter

Adam Schefter has enjoyed a long and successful career covering the NFL. He is a former president of the Pro Football Writers of America association and currently works as a top insider for ESPN. He is probably more plugged in to what's going on around the league than anyone else who works in the industry.

Adam Schefter has used Twitter and other social media in recent years to accelerate his brand and establish himself within the field. He is one of the most crucial people to follow on Twitter for any fan who wants to be up-to-date on any breaking news, as Schefter is often the first to report it.

#3 - Mel Kiper Jr.

Steve Young, Chris Mortensen and Mel Kiper Jr. at the 2008 Draft

Mel Kiper Jr. has revolutionized the NFL Draft process for all common fans. He has worked to provide information around the clock all year long with a singular focus on analyzing college football players and where they would fit into the professional game.

Kiper has covered the Draft for ESPN since 1984 and is the first to make the prospect’s information as mainstream and accessible as it is today. His famous "Big Board" is often referenced by many around the league when ranking prospects, and his Mock Drafts are highly respected and widely anticipated.

#2 - John Clayton

Legendary reporter John Clayton

John Clayton began covering the NFL full-time in 1976 and was the one who investigated and reported a famous scandal with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1978. He discovered a rule violation at their training camp, which cost them a draft pick, known today as Shouldergate.

Don Van Natta Jr. @DVNJr John Clayton, a first-class NFL insider and our beloved longtime ESPN colleague, died today.



He also starred in the greatest This Is SportsCenter commercial of all time.



RIP, John



John Clayton, a first-class NFL insider and our beloved longtime ESPN colleague, died today. He also starred in the greatest This Is SportsCenter commercial of all time.RIP, Johnhttps://t.co/5s5H0gQZcu

Each year, the Pro Football Hall of Fame picks one reporter who will be recognized in the writers' wing in Canton. John Clayton was selected to be inducted in 2007, where he will live on forever.

Jason Taylor @JasonTaylor 🏾 RIP John Clayton! He was a pros pro, Pittsburgh guy, smart tireless worker, funny, witty, friend and mentor to many, compassionate, personable, Pro Football Hall of Famer, a blessing to the entire NFL, and a LEGEND! RIP John Clayton! He was a pros pro, Pittsburgh guy, smart tireless worker, funny, witty, friend and mentor to many, compassionate, personable, Pro Football Hall of Famer, a blessing to the entire NFL, and a LEGEND! 🙏🏾 https://t.co/71NX1hocNq

#1 - Peter King

Peter King atending Super Bowl XLVI

Like John Clayton, Peter King was also recognized in the writers' wing of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He won the award two years later in 2009. He is also on the Board of Selectors for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He has been named the National Sportswriter of the Year three times for his work with Sports Illustrated. His Monday Morning Quarterback column is one of the most popular recurring sports pieces of all time.

