5 NFL expansion franchises that almost happened 

Before the existence of the NFL, the American Professional Football Association (AFPA) was founded in 1920 with fourteen teams. Two years later, in 1922, the NFL was officially formed as a product of what the APFA started.

The NFL has been in existence now for a century and has expanded to 32 total teams over the years. The first expansion team joined in 1924 as the Frankford Yellow Jackets and would eventually become the Philadelphia Eagles, while the most recent expansion team, the Houston Texans, joined in 2002.

The largest expansion in NFL history occurred when they merged with the AFL in 1970 and added ten official new teams. While adding expansion teams has always been a priority, there have been several times when a team was declined entry into the league. Here are five of them.

Expansion team attempts that never made it to the NFL

#1 - Los Angeles Bulldogs (1936)

Los Angeles Bulldogs jersey, Image Credit: Worth Point

The Los Angeles Bulldogs were formed as an independent professional football team in 1936. They played six games against NFL teams and earned a successful 3-2-1 record.

Despite the Bulldogs proving they could compete, they were rejected entry in favor of the Cleveland Rams. The Bulldogs joined the AFL in place of the Rams, who would eventually switch cities to become the Los Angeles Rams.

#2 - Memphis Grizzlies (1975)

Memphis Grizzlies, Image Credit: Grizzly Bear Blues

Memphis was one of five finalists for two expansion cities in 1974, but ultimately Tampa Bay and Seattle were chosen. Instead, the Toronto team for the World Football League (WFL) moved to Memphis.

They were initially called the Memphis Southmen before changing their name to the Grizzlies. When the WFL folded in 1975, the Memphis Grizzlies made one last push to join the NFL, but their attempt failed.

Aspiring expansion teams that were denied entry into the NFL

The Jacksonville Jaguars and Carolina Panthers were among five finalists chosen as the two expansion teams in 1993. Here are the three teams that were declined entry that year in favor of the Jaguars and the Panthers.

𝙃𝙚𝙡𝙢𝙚𝙩 𝘼𝙙𝙙𝙞𝙘𝙩 @HelmetAddict #Jaguars In 1996 we almost had the Expansion Bowl with both the Panthers and Jaguars a win away from the Super Bowl in only their second season. #panthers In 1996 we almost had the Expansion Bowl with both the Panthers and Jaguars a win away from the Super Bowl in only their second season. #panthers #Jaguars https://t.co/Jpmlk82U40

#3 - Memphis Hound Dogs (1993)

Memphis Hound Dogs, Image Credit: Behance

Nearly 20 years after the Memphis Grizzlies were denied entry as an expansion team, the city took another shot with the Memphis Hound Dogs. Elvis Presley Enterprises was one of the leading investors in founding the team, which is why they went by the name Hound Dogs, named after one of Elvis' biggest hit songs.

When the Hound Dogs were denied entry in 1993, the city of Memphis was instead awarded a Canadian Football League (CFL) team in 1995. Elvis Presley Enterprises dropped its bid, so the team changed its name to the Mad Dogs. They lasted just one year in the CFL before folding.

#4 - Baltimore Bombers (1993)

Baltimore Bombers logo, Image Credit: NFL-teams.net

The Baltimore Colts joined the league in 1953, where they remained for 30 years before transferring cities to become the Indianapolis Colts in 1983. Ten years later, in 1993, they proposed the Baltimore Bombers as an expansion team.

The Bombers were ultimately passed on, but the city of Baltimore was awarded a CFL team, where they remained for two seasons in 1994 and 1995. The Cleveland Browns became the Baltimore Ravens in 1996, where they remain today.

#5 - St. Louis Stallions (1993)

St. Louis Stallions, Image Credit: Gateway City Sports

The St. Louis Cardinals football team came into existence in 1960. They later moved away in 1987 and would eventually become the Arizona Cardinals, where they remain today.

Six years after losing the Cardinals, the St. Louis Stallions became a contender for the expansion team. They were one of the favorites to be accepted before losing to the Jaguars and Panthers. Two years later, in 1995, the Los Angeles Rams moved there to become the St. Louis Rams.

Edited by Piyush Bisht