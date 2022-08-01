5 NFL franchises with the most expensive tickets for 2022-23 NFL season ft. Las Vegas Raiders, Dallas Cowboys and more 

Buying tickets to NFL games is relatively expensive compared to games in other sports. The average ticket price for NFL games is currently the highest among all American sports. This is likely due to the league's extreme popularity and the fact that a single season being significantly shorter compared to most other sports.

While more popular sports generally have more expensive tickets, so do the more popular teams within those sports. The most expensive tickets in the NFL are usually for the teams with the most prominent fan bases and those who are projected to be Super Bowl contenders.

Here are five NFL franchises with the most expensive average ticket prices for the 2022-23 NFL season. Averages include all seating in the entire stadium across home and away games, as estimated by The Sporting News through data generated by Ticket Smarter.

#5 - Green Bay Packers - $576

Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

Green Bay Packers tickets have always been some of the most expensive tickets in the league. Lambeau Field is one of the most iconic stadiums in the country. It's sort of a tourist destination for fans of visiting teams.

The Packers have also done an excellent job of consistently being playoff contenders over the years. They've enjoyed more than three decades of elite quarterback play between Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers, which largely contributes to their expensive tickets.

#4 - New England Patriots - $643

New England Patriots QB Mac Jones

New England Patriots tickets remain some of the most expensive in the league despite Tom Brady having departed two years ago. Winning six Super Bowl rings in 20 years surely helped them develop a wide and committed fan base.

A new era began during the 2021-22 season for the Patriots when rookie Mac Jones took over as their starting quarterback. While he has big shoes to fill, he has already made a playoff appearance during his first year in the league.

#3 - Las Vegas Raiders - $677

Las Vegas Raiders QB Derek Carr

The Las Vegas Raiders have one of the most die-hard fan bases in the entire NFL. The team has moved around to several different home cities during their franchise history, including Las Vegas, Oakland, and Los Angeles. Nonetheless, wherever they're located, their fans always seem to support them the same.

The Raiders will enter the 2022-23 season with high expectations. They made it to the playoffs last season and have a legitimate chance to advance further this year with the new addition of wide receiver Davante Adams.

#2 - Dallas Cowboys - $690

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott

The Dallas Cowboys are one of the most popular NFL teams in the league as well as in the entire world of sports. They're also the most valuable sports franchise in the entire world according to Forbes, at a massive $5.7 billion valuation. Their extremely loyal fan base is one of the reasons for this, known for passionately supporting 'America's Team'.

The Cowboys will enter the 2022-23 season with high expectations. They won the NFC East last year with an impressive 12-5 record to make a playoff appearance. Nonetheless, they will be looking to make a deeper postseason run this year after going one-and-done last time around.

#1 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers - $757

Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers currently have the highest average ticket prices for the 2022-23 NFL season by a wide margin. They were once one of the cheapest tickets in the league and have even struggled to fill their stadium for home games. However, that all changed when Tom Brady joined the team prior to the 2020-21 season.

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman Legit question since it happened with Wayne Gretzky in Hockey: If Tom Brady does retire this offseason [or whenever he does], should the Hall of Fame waive the standard 5-year waiting period and allow him to walk in right away?



He's the best QB in sports history, had best career Legit question since it happened with Wayne Gretzky in Hockey: If Tom Brady does retire this offseason [or whenever he does], should the Hall of Fame waive the standard 5-year waiting period and allow him to walk in right away?He's the best QB in sports history, had best career https://t.co/WRhBRKX7MM

The possibility of Tom Brady retiring at the end of the season is another factor driving up Buccaneers ticket prices. He's entering the final year of his contract and has a massive $375 million broadcasting deal waiting for him.

