5 NFL players who became successful politicians after retirement 

The average age of retirement for NFL players is currently around 27 years old. This is a very young age compared to almost every other profession as the average age of retirement across the country is 62 years old, when factoring in all career choices.

With most players retiring from the NFL before hitting their thirties, they pretty much have their whole lives in front of them following their playing careers. This opens the door for many different opportunities as former players often pursue other career paths when they are done playing professional football.

While many former players remain in the world of football, such as coaching and broadcasting, many others have decided to go a completely different route. Politics has been an option for former players as their fame and resources have often helped them become successful in that field. Here are five retired NFL players who did exactly that.

#1 - Jon Runyan

Jon Runyan was one of the best offensive tackles in the NFL during his 14 year career. He is also one of the best players in the Philadelphia Eagles franchise history and is honored in their team Hall of Fame.

When Runyan retired following the 2009 NFL season, he almost immediately entered the world of politics. He was elected to the House of Representatives for New Jersey in 2010 and was re-elected for a second term in 2012. He was projected to again be re-elected in 2014, but chose to withdraw from the running.

#2 - Jack Kemp

Jack Kemp put together a great career as a quarterback, mostly with the Buffalo Bills. Among his many accomplishments, his biggest was winning two AFL Championships prior to the official merger with the NFL. He was named the MVP in both games.

While his football career was successful, his career in politics was probably even more impressive. He has held several high-ranking roles, including being elected to the House of Representatives in New York. Kemp most notably served in the cabinet of President George H.W. Bush as the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development. He was once considered a candidate to become the President.

#3 - Alan Page

Alan Page is one of the greatest defensive players in NFL history. He is one of only two defensive players ever, along with Lawrence Taylor, to win the NFL MVP award. Page was also selected as the Defensive Player of the Year twice on his way to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He was the legendary centerpiece to the infamous "Purple People Eaters" defense of the Minnesota Vikings.

Adding to his legendary story, Page attended law school while playing for the Vikings and worked at a law firm during the offseason. He was named the Assistant Attorney General of Minnesota following his retirement before being elected as an associate justice in the Minnesota Supreme Court. He served 18 years there before retiring.

#4 - Heath Shuler

After an outstanding college football career, Heath Shuler was selected with the third overall pick in the 1994 NFL Draft by the Washington Redskins (now Commanders). He spent three years with the team before being traded to the New Orleans Saints, where multiple foot injuries derailed his career. He retired after just five seasons.

Ten years after his retirement from football, Shuler was elected to the House of Representatives for North Carolina and took office in 2007. He was re-elected twice more in 2008 and 2010 before announcing that he would withdraw from the 2012 election, ending his term.

#5 - Steve Largent

Steve Largent spent 14 seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, where he set many of their franchise receiving records. He is considered one of the greatest wide receivers of his generation and has been selected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Following his retirement from his football career, Largent entered the world of politics. He was elected to Congress in Oklahoma in 1994 and was re-elected three additional times, serving eight years. He then ran for Governor of Oklahoma in 2002 but lost a close election.

