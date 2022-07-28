5 NFL players who were caught with illegal guns 

No league is perfect, and the NFL is no different. This is true when NFL players are handed life-changing money. It's not a shock, then, that the NFL has seen numerous players get caught with illegal firearms. This has prompted everything from a criminal investigation to jail time for the player.

David Moore was arrested earlier this month

5. David Moore

Chicago wide receiver David Moore was arrested in Gainesville, Texas, this past Fourth of July. This arrest made him the third member of the Bears to be hit with legal trouble this NFL offseason.

A Gainesville police officer was called because of a “possible intoxicated” person who was asleep in their car in a Taco Bell parking lot. The officer found Moore, THC edibles, and three pistols in the car. Moore was arrested for alleged Possession of a Controlled Substance PG2 and for Unlawful Carrying Weapons. He was later released after posting a $5,000 bond.

Matt Adams was hit with charges just over a week before David Moore

4. Matt Adams

Nearly two weeks before David Moore was hit with an Unlawful Carrying Weapons charge, fellow Bear Matt Adams suffered a similar fate. He was charged with misdemeanor illegal gun possession and possessing a high-capacity magazine and metal-piercing bullets.

In a statement, the Bears organization refrained from definitively commenting on the matter. Instead, they revealed that they were in the process of acquiring more details:

"Earlier this morning, we were made aware of an incident involving the arrest of Bears linebacker Matthew Adams. We are in the process of gathering more information. We will refrain from making any further comment at this time."

Courtney Cronin @CourtneyRCronin Statement from Chicago Bears on LB Matt Adams arrest:

Adams was spotted and searched near a reportedly stolen vehicle. He was found to have had a license for the gun in a different state. He was pulled over in Illinois, which has strict gun control measures in place. His court date is currently scheduled for August 24, right before Chicago's final NFL preseason game.

Shi Smith got caught because of reckless driving

3. Shi Smith

This past March, Shi Smith was arrested in Union County, South Carolina. He was arrested on charges of possession of an unlawful handgun and a narcotic (marijuana) with intent to distribute. He got out on $5,000 bond for the drug charge and $1,000 bond for the gun charge.

Smith was caught because he was behind the wheel doing 16 to 24 MPH over the legal limit. He was forced to do a first court appearance in Union County on June 14. This was the second day of the Panthers' four-day minicamp.

Smith is about to begin the second year of a four-year, $3.4 million rookie contract. He is lucky that the timing of his misdemeanor didn't interfere with NFL contract negotiations.

Damon Arnette is in a world of legal trouble

2. Damon Arnette

On January 29, Damon Arnette was arrested in Las Vegas. He was charged with carrying a deadly weapon and concealed weapon without a permit, along with two counts of possession of controlled substances.

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman



Former Raiders 1st-round pick, CB Damon Arnette, was arrested for the 2nd Time in 6 months and was booked on drug charges.

Then, this past week, Arnette was nabbed by cops twice between late Monday night and Tuesday morning in Miami Beach. The first time, he was pulled over and ticketed for driving without a license. The second time, he was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving on a suspended license. He was released on $2,000 bond. He is due in court on August 25 for the arraignment.

Frank Clark was hit with a second gun charge

1. Frank Clark

Frank Clark faces a second gun charge related to a June 2021 arrest in Los Angeles. He was arrested for allegedly carrying an Uzi while driving. Clark was originally charged with illegal possession of a firearm. He had a count of possession of an assault weapon added by Los Angeles prosecutors in October.

Clark was released on $35,000 bond. His attorney, Alex Spiro, claimed the gun belonged to his former bodyguard. In March 2021, Clark was also arrested by California Highway Patrol after being stopped by police for not having a front license plate.

