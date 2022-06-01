5 NFL players who are married to professional athletes

Many NFL players from the past and present have married other professional athletes. While it can be a difficult situation to manage between intense training schedules and constant travel plans to balance between the two, many have found ways to make it work through similar efforts and the problem-solving skills it requires to be a professional athlete. Here are five such married couples.

NFL players who married professional athletes

#5 - AJ Feeley and Heather Mitts

Soccer star Heather Mitts and quarterback AJ Feeley

AJ Feeley spent six seasons in the NFL spread out across three different teams, including the Philadelphia Eagles, Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Rams. He spent most of his time as a back-up quarterback, but started 18 games in his NFL career and posted an 8-10 overall record.

Feeley is married to soccer star Heather Mitts, who has played professionally for six different club teams across 13 years. She also represented her country on the USA Women's Soccer team at the Olympics three times, where she won three gold medals as a defender. She also participated in the 2011 FIFA World Cup.

#4 - Curtis Conway and Laila Ali

Laila Ali and Curtis Conway attend the ESPY Awards

Curtis Conway has put together a successful NFL career as a wide receiver. He spent 12 seasons with four different teams, including the Chicago Bears, Los Angeles Chargers, New York Jets and San Francisco 49ers. He recorded 8,230 receiving yards and 52 touchdowns during his football career.

Conway is married to boxing legend Laila Ali, the daughter of Muhammad Ali, arguably the greatest of all time. Laila Ali finished her professional boxing career with a perfect 24-0 record, including an impressive 21 wins by knockout. Her dominance included winning five world titles across two weight classes and three organizations.

#3 - Aaron Ross and Sanya Richards-Ross

Track star Sanya Richards-Ross and cornerback Aaron Ross

Cornerback Aaron Ross spent six years with the New York Giants and one season with the Jacksonville Jaguars. During his time with the Giants, he won two Super Bowl rings while recording 11 career interceptions and serving as a solid piece of their championship defense.

Aaron Ross is married to Sanya Richards-Ross, a successful trank and field star. Richards-Ross was born in Jamaica but competed for the United States in the Olympics three times. She also competed in many World Championship competitions as well. She won ten total gold medals in the 400 meter run, including four in the Olympics, both individually and as part of the 4x400 meter relay team.

#2 - Zach Ertz and Julie Ertz

Zach Ertz and Julie Ertz at the ESPY Awards

Zach Ertz spent the first nine years of his NFL career with the Philadelphia Eagles, where he was selected to three consecutive Pro Bowls. He also helped the Eagles win their first Super Bowl in franchise history. Ertz currently plays for the Arizona Cardinals entering the 2022 NFL season.

Zach Ertz is married to Julie Ertz, a United States soccer superstar. Julie Ertz is a midfielder for the Chicago Red Stars club team and has also represented the USA Women's Soccer Team since 2013. She has played in the FIFA World Cup, where she was selected as an All-Star, as well as in the Olympics. Ertz is one of the best soccer players in the country, twice winning the US Soccer Female Player of the Year award.

#1 - JJ Watt and Kealia Ohai Watt

JJ Watt and Kealia Ohai Watt attend the NFL Honors

JJ Watt is a future Hall of Famer and one of the best pass rushers of this generation in the NFL. He spent the first decade of his career with the Houston Texans, where he won three Defensive Player of the Year awards, but now plays for the Arizona Cardinals.

JJ Watt is married to Kealia Ohai Watt, a professional soccer player. She spent six years with the Houston Dash but now plays for the Chicago Red Stars. She represented the United States U-20 team in 2012, where she won the FIFA U-20 World Cup and the CONCACAF U-20 Championship.

