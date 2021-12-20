5 NFL players who pursued different careers after retiring ft. Frank Gore

NFL careers are short and NFL players often find themselves without a path forward after retiring when they hang up their cleats.

If one plays football their entire lives, from high school to college to the NFL, it becomes difficult for them to think of anything they can do after retiring because football is perhaps the only thing they know.

Also Read: 5 NFL players who have quietly retired so far in 2021

After retiring, many footballers tend to focus on staying within football and joining either the broadcasting or coaching side. But there have been some NFL players who have done extremely well since retiring by exploring the world outside football.

Here we give a list of five such players.

NFL players who chose a career away from football after retiring

#1 - Frank Gore, Boxer

New York Jets v Los Angeles Rams

Frank Gore made a name for himself as a running back in the NFL for the San Francisco 49ers. He also played for the Colts, Dolphins, Bills and Jets before retiring.

In the NFL, he holds the record for most games played by a running back. In addition to that, he recorded 16,000 rushing yards in his playing career, which is the third-highest in the league and he holds the franchise record for the 49ers in rushing yards.

During his career, he was voted to the Pro Bowl five times.

Since retiring, Frank Gore has focused on competitive boxing. In fact, when he called time on the NFL after 2020, he still had some offers from NFL teams.

But Frank Gore turned them down and is now focusing on his boxing career. He did not have the most auspicious of starts, though, as he lost to Deron Williams recently in an exhibition match.

#2 - Myron Rolle, Neurosurgeon

Tennessee Titans 2011 Headshots

Myron Rolle has to be the brainiest man on this list, quite literally, since he is now a resident neurosurgeon. Unlike others who figure out what they want to do before after retiring, Myron Rolle always knew he wanted to be a doctor.

Even in college, when he was playing for FSU, he got a Rhodes Scholarship and studied for a year at Oxford University right before entering the NFL. He was selected as a safety by the Tennessee Titans in the 2010 NFL Draft.

He did not play any regular-season games in the NFL with them for two seasons. He was then signed by the Pittsburgh Steelers to their practice squad, but Myron Rolle had other designs on what he wanted to practice.

New Day @NewDay Former NFL player Dr. Myron Rolle blames the outbreak of Covid-19 cases in the NFL on multiple factors.



"Players are still traveling to play, so they are being exposed," he says. "And then you have some players that just aren't vaccinated ... It's a very difficult situation." Former NFL player Dr. Myron Rolle blames the outbreak of Covid-19 cases in the NFL on multiple factors."Players are still traveling to play, so they are being exposed," he says. "And then you have some players that just aren't vaccinated ... It's a very difficult situation." https://t.co/iBceX5q7aF

Medicine is his true calling and we wish the Harvard Medical School and Massachusetts General Hospital neuroscience resident all the best ahead.

Also Read Article Continues below

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by LeRon Haire