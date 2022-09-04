5 NFL players who were simply unplayable at their peak ft. Calvin Johnson, Lawrence Taylor

The greatest NFL players of all time are judged in a variety of different ways. The totality of their careers, including statistics and accomplishments, is important for their overall legacy. However, their true dominance can sometimes be determined by the peak of their careers.

Some NFL superstars were so incredible during the peak years of their careers that they were basically unstoppable for opposing teams. Here are five players from NFL history that have had some of the most dominant peaks of all time.

#1 - Barry Sanders

Detroit Lions RB Barry Sanders

Barry Sanders is one of the greatest running backs to ever play the game. The incredible part of Sanders' peak is that it included his entire career from start to finish.

He exceeded 1,100 rushing yards in all 10 seasons of his career, while surpassing 1,700 scrimmage yards seven times, including his first and last season.

Sanders led the league in rushing yards four times during his 10-year career and is one of only eight running backs ever to eclipse 2,000 rushing yards in a single season. He won the NFL MVP award and was also named the Offensive Player of the Year three times.

#2 - Lawrence Taylor

New York Giants EDGE Lawrence Taylor

Lawrence Taylor is widely considered the most dominant pass rusher in NFL history, and for good reason. He is one of only three players ever to be named the Defensive Player of the Year three times, while also being one of only two defensive players ever to be named the league MVP.

CBS Sports HQ @CBSSportsHQ



Taylor dominated that season



20.5 Sacks

105 Tackles

5 PDs

2 FFs



Taylor was the first player ever to exceed 20 sacks in a single season, setting a then-NFL record when he recorded 20.5 sacks during the 1986 season. This earned him the MVP award.

Taylor was the first player ever to exceed 20 sacks in a single season, setting a then-NFL record when he recorded 20.5 sacks during the 1986 season. This earned him the MVP award. He also started his career with 10 consecutive All-Pro team selections.

#3 - Jim Brown

Clevelan Browns RB Jim Brown

Jim Brown dominated the NFL for his entire career, making the entire thing a peak. While he only spent nine years in the league, he left a lasting impact as one of the greatest players to ever step on the field. Among his many accomplishments was being named the MVP three times, the only non-quarterback to ever do so.

Brown led the league in rushing yards in eight of his nine seasons, while also being named a first-team All-Pro in all eight of them. He also led the league in touchdowns five times while averaging more than five yards per carry during his entire career.

#4 - Calvin Johnson

Detroit Lions WR Calvin Johnson

Calvin Johnson put together one of the most dominant peaks of any receiver to ever step on the football field. During his best four-year stretch in the middle of his nine-year career, he was selected to four consecutive All-Pro teams.

All this while, he was leading the league in total receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns.

Johnson was the best overall wide receiver of his era, leading the league in receiving yards in two separate seasons. He was also the league leader in receptions and touchdowns once each.

He currently holds the NFL record for most receiving yards in a single season, where he recorded 1,964 during the 2012 season.

#5 - Jerry Rice

San Francisco 49ers WR Jerry Rice

Jerry Rice is one of the few players ever with the best overall career of accomplishments at his position, as well as the best peak ever to go with it. This rare combination is why he's the best wide receiver of all time and one of the best overall players ever.

Rice was selected as a first-team All-Pro 10 times in an 11-year stretch amid his incredible 20 years of dominance. He was named the Offensive Player of the Year twice while leading the NFL in receiving yards and receiving touchdowns six times each.

