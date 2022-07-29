5 NFL players who suffered a season-ending injury in training camp feat. Teddy Bridgewater and Jeremy Maclin

Once NFL training camps open, all teams will begin their official preparations for the upcoming season. This usually marks the first time since the previous season where a team’s entire roster is together again in team facilities and on the practice field. They can begin developing chemistry and working out new strategies with the coaching staff for the upcoming campaign.

While training camp is a necessary tool to get ready for the NFL regular season, it also comes with an injury risk. Although players try their best to avoid serious injuries, some occasionally fall victim to some pretty serious incidents. Here are five players who have suffered a season-ending injury during training camp at one point in their careers.

#1 - Ross Cockrell

Carolina Panthers CB Ross Cockrell

Ross Cockrell has bounced around the NFL throughout his career, playing for the Bills, Steelers, Giants, Panthers, and currently, the Buccuneers. He has recorded seven career interceptions and defended 52 passes.

Bill Voth @PanthersBill Players surround Ross Cockrell, who’s suffered a left leg injury. Players surround Ross Cockrell, who’s suffered a left leg injury. https://t.co/qGXmBmohG2

During his first year with the Carolina Panthers in 2018, Cockrell suffered a major injury to his left leg during training camp. He broke his fibula and tibia, forcing him to miss the entire 2018/19 NFL season.

#2 - LeCharles Bentley

Cleveland Browns OL LeCharles Bentley

During his first four seasons with the New Orleans Saints, LeCharles Bentley was one of the best interior offensive linemen in the NFL. He finished in the top three in Offensive Rookie of the Year voting and followed that up with two Pro Bowl selections.

Bentley's lifelong dream came true during the 2006 offseason when he was signed by the Cleveland Browns, his hometown team that he grew up rooting for. However, he never made it into a game with the Browns after suffering a knee injury in training camp. He tragically developed a staph infection while recovering and never played another game.

#3 - Jeremy Maclin

Philadelphia Eagles WR Jeremy Maclin

Jeremy Maclin was consistently productive during his first four seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles. He eclipsed 55 receptions and 750 receiving yards each year while totaling 26 touchdowns.

Maclin suffered a devastating knee injury during training camp prior to the start of the 2013/14 NFL season. His torn ACL would keep him out for the entire year, but he miraculously returned the following season.

#4 - Kelvin Benjamin

Carolina Panthers WR Kelvin Benjamin

Kelvin Benjamin was excellent in his rookie year during the 2014/15 NFL season with the Carolina Panthers. He recorded 73 receptions for 1,008 yards and nine touchdowns while establishing himself as a promising wide receiver prospect.

Benjamin suffered a torn ACL during training camp between his rookie year and second season in the league. This happened in an unusual way as it occurred during a non-contact practice session. He only lasted three more seasons in the league after that and never again eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards as the injury likely derailed his career.

#5 - Teddy Bridgewater

Minnesota Vikings QB Teddy Bridgewater

Teddy Bridgewater got off to a promising start to his career with the Minnesota Vikings. After a solid rookie year during the 2014/15 NFL season, he helped the Vikings reach the playoffs the following season while earning a spot in the Pro Bowl. He appeared to be well on his way to developing into a reliable starting quarterback, until disaster struck the following year.

Sportskeeda Pro Football @SKProFootball



Tonight, the duo faces off as the



In 2017, QB Teddy Bridgewater came in for Case Keenum to complete his comeback from a horrific knee injury while playing for the #Vikings Tonight, the duo faces off as the #Browns take on the #Broncos In 2017, QB Teddy Bridgewater came in for Case Keenum to complete his comeback from a horrific knee injury while playing for the #VikingsTonight, the duo faces off as the #Browns take on the #Broncos https://t.co/MWznsKW1I6

His trajectory was halted when he suffered a brutal knee injury during NFL training camp ahead of the 2016/17 season. The incident knocked him out for more than an entire year and he has never been quite the same since. He put up just a 16-19 career record after the injury.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far