5 NFL stars who receive millions in salary through cryptocurrencies

The way some NFL players are being paid by their teams is changing. In addition to contracts being worth a ton more money than they used to in the past and still regularly increasing, some players are now opting to receive some of their salary in cryptocurrencies rather than cash. Here are five NFL players who have opted to do so, setting the trend for others to follow eventually.

5 NFL stars who receive a portion of their contracts in cryptocurrencies

#1 - Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence

The Jacksonville Jaguars selected Trevor Lawrence with the first overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft. As part of his rookie contract to be a top selection in the draft, he was awarded a $24 million signing bonus to join the Jaguars.

Rather than receive $24 million in guaranteed cash, Trevor Lawrence instead opted to take the entire amount into cryptocurrencies. He reportedly spread the amount to several different cryptos, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana, among others.

#2 - Saquon Barkley, New York Giants

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley

The New York Giants paid star running back Saquon Barkley just slightly over $10 million for the 2021 NFL season. Barkley opted to take the entire amount of his 2021 salary, all in Bitcoin.

Saquon Barkley is entering the final year of his rookie contract with the Giants heading into the 2022 NFL season. He is owed $7.2 million in 2022 and is likely to receive some or all of the amount in Bitcoin once again. He will become an unrestricted free agent after the season, so his contract situation is unknown beyond that.

5 NFL players who have opted to receive a portion of their salary in cryptocurrencies

#3 - Odell Beckham Jr., Los Angeles Rams

Odell Beckham Jr. at the Bitcoin 2022 Conference

Odell Beckham Jr. made headlines during the 2021 season when he became the first celebrity-level NFL player to receive a portion of his salary directly in Bitcoin. He was paid more than $4 million by the Los Angeles Rams for the 2021 season, with at least a quarter of it reportedly coming in Bitcoin rather than cash.

Beckham's salary structure for the entire 2021 season with the Rams was heavily based on incentives focused on the team's success, specifically in the postseason. He received large bonuses for each playoff win, including a Super Bowl victory.

#4 - Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

Aaron Rodgers at the Bitcoin 2022 Conference

Aaron Rodgers has publicly been an advocate for investing in cryptocurrencies. He particularly supports Bitcoin, including being a key member of their 2022 conference and receiving a portion of his salary in Bitcoin.

Aaron Rodgers set a new record during the 2022 offseason when he signed a massive contract extension with the Green Bay Packers, making him the first player ever to sign a deal with at least $50 million in AAV. A large piece of that will come in Bitcoin, though the specifics are currently unknown.

#5 - Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady

Tom Brady is the richest current player based on net worth, valued at $250 million. While he regularly took pay cuts during his career to improve the rest of his team, his longevity has helped him gain wealth. His progressive thinking and active investing have also been huge factors.

Tom Brady @TomBrady Stoked to partner with @SBF_Alameda and @FTX_Official as we continue building the future of crypto. I hear we’re headed to the moon? Stoked to partner with @SBF_Alameda and @FTX_Official as we continue building the future of crypto. I hear we’re headed to the moon? https://t.co/BdReBkNfxg

Tom Brady receives part of his salary directly in Bitcoin while also advocating for investing in various cryptocurrencies. He and his wife Gisele Bundchen reportedly made a massive multimillion-dollar investment to buy a share of FTX Trading, a platform for trading cryptocurrencies.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far