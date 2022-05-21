5 NFL superstars who could have a successful TV analyst stint after retirement

The NFL is used to big money payments, but Tom Brady's eventual move to FOX as a TV analyst sent shockwaves through the league. Brady is the greatest quarterback to ever play the game, but whether he is going to be an even solid TV analyst is still in question. Being an elite player does not necessarily mean you will be an excellent broadcaster; they are two very different jobs.

Throughout his career, Tony Romo was one of the most consistent quarterbacks to play the game, but he might be a better analyst than quarterback. Troy Aikman led the Dallas Cowboys to numerous championships, but probably had his best and most honest year as an NFL analyst in 2021.

Being an NFL analyst requires a deep knowledge of the game but also enough charisma and energy to keep viewers entertained.

Here are the five NFL superstars who could have a successful TV analyst stint after retirement.

Richard Sherman, cornerback, UFA

Richard Sherman might be the most honest and outspoken NFL player to ever play the game. His post-game interviews are the stuff of legend, and his Twitter feed is a must-follow. While Sherman has the expertise to call the game, it is his authentic feelings toward the game around him that would make him a must-watch television.

Richard Sherman @RSherman_25 Young men getting drafted then getting degrees!!!! That is the trend that needs to continue! Love to see it! Young men getting drafted then getting degrees!!!! That is the trend that needs to continue! Love to see it!

JJ Watt, defensive end, Arizona Cardinals

JJ Watt just comes across as a good guy. It helps that he has been one of the pillars of philanthrophy for the league. This is where his appeal as a TV analyst comes from. Watt has the ability to be a guy you want to sit down and have a drink with, all the while realizing you are sitting with one of the greatest defensive players to ever play in the NFL. That's a fantastic appeal for TV networks looking to attract a wide audience.

Von Miller, OLB, Buffalo Bills

Von Miller is the unique everyman of the NFL. Miller has a sense of style that is all his own, and that individual perspective could translate incredibly well to the TV booth. Miller is genuinely funny and could bring the same contagious energy that Romo brings. It's rare to have a TV analyst as humerous as Miller is, but it would be a nice change of pace from the regular "look at this play" role.

Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers

Aaron Rodgers had to be on this list because of his stature in the game and his appeal to the mainstream audience. His stint as the guest host of Jeopardy! showcased how comfortable he was in front of the camera, and his time on the Pat McAfee show is a must watch. As his career comes to an end, Rodgers has not shyed away from his true feelings about the Packers organization, and if he stays on that path with the NFL as a whole, he could be a TV legend.

Jalen Ramsey, CB, Los Angeles Rams

I have no idea if Jalen Ramsey would ever consider a TV job when he's done playing football, but the best trash talker in football today would be a treat to watch and listen to every week.

He's called out some of the NFL's greatest of all time and has never been afraid to back up his words on the field. That kind of energy would make for an unforgettable football experience.

