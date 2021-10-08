5 NFL teams that can benefit from trades ahead of deadline

As NFL teams prepare to make their push for the postseason, the NFL trade deadline quickly approaches. It is now less than a month away, with the date set for November 2nd. Some big names, such as Deshaun Watson, could be on the move to help NFL teams increase their playoff chances. Here are five NFL sides that would greatly benefit from acquiring help via trade.

IG: JosinaAnderson @JosinaAnderson I'm told scheduled depositions in the Deshaun Watson civil cases are being delayed by a week or two while Watson's attorney is now involved in another trial, & that there are no new developments in potential settlement talks, as of this morning. The NFL Trade Deadline is Nov 2nd. I'm told scheduled depositions in the Deshaun Watson civil cases are being delayed by a week or two while Watson's attorney is now involved in another trial, & that there are no new developments in potential settlement talks, as of this morning. The NFL Trade Deadline is Nov 2nd.

NFL teams that could be buyers at the trade deadline

#1 Pittsburgh Steelers

Ben Roethlisberger is having the most unfortunate start to any season of his career. The Steelers are one of the NFL teams with Super Bowl aspirations, but they will have to do better at quarterback if they are going to get there. They could hope that Roethlisberger turns things around, or they could be in the market to trade for a new quarterback.

Christopher Carter @CarterCritiques Roethlisberger is killing the #Steelers . Receivers are getting open, line is giving him time, he has to hit the routine throws. All the O-line excuses are out the window this game. Roethlisberger is killing the #Steelers. Receivers are getting open, line is giving him time, he has to hit the routine throws. All the O-line excuses are out the window this game.

Roethlisberger is the second oldest active quarterback, behind only Tom Brady. It's realistic to think that his performance is not going to recover and he could be on his way out. Roethlisberger is on a one-year contract with no legitimate option to replace him long term on the roster. The Steelers are one of the NFL teams who could be in the market for a quarterback such as Deshaun Watson.

#2 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The defending Super Bowl champions, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, are a solid team from top to bottom. Their only real weakness is in defending the pass. They are ranked last of all NFL teams this season and were in the bottom ten last year. They recently signed Richard Sherman but may be looking for more.

#3 Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins have had the most trade rumors involving Deshaun Watson of all NFL teams. They are apparently not completely sold on Tua Tagovailoa being their future quarterback. The Dolphins have struggled in a 1-3 start, while Tua is also injured. They are one of the many NFL teams looking for a playoff birth, so they will need to get things back on track soon.

#4 Washington Football Team

The Washington Football Team won the NFC East division last season. They believe they are one of the NFL teams who could repeat as division winners this season. Their defense has been extremely disappointing so far, especially against the pass. They were projected to be one of the top defenses this season but they may need to add a defensive back to solve their recent issues.

Scott Abraham @Scott7news Somehow, some way, the Washington Football Team gets a crucial road win over Atlanta, 34-30.Taylor Heinicke was magical. Terry McLaurin is a stud.The defense is a problem.BUT, Washington is now 2-2 on the season coming home to face the Saints. Huge comeback win. Somehow, some way, the Washington Football Team gets a crucial road win over Atlanta, 34-30.Taylor Heinicke was magical. Terry McLaurin is a stud.The defense is a problem.BUT, Washington is now 2-2 on the season coming home to face the Saints. Huge comeback win. https://t.co/5hROCPhJFW

#5 Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos are one of the NFL teams with the most salary cap space available. They have a solid team across the board, but lack a quarterback. Their combination of Teddy Bridgewater and Drew Lock leaves more to be desired. They were one of the teams linked to the Aaron Rodgers trade rumors this offseason so they could still be buyers if someone like Deshaun Watson is really moved.

