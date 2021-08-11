5 NFL teams that can win their division after missing the playoffs in 2020

For some NFL teams, it came down to Week 17 to determine whether they were playoff bound or not. For others, the season became a lost cause early on. Whether it was an injury or underperforming NFL teams, there were multiple reasons why some teams didn't make it to the playoffs last time around.

This season, those NFL teams have upgraded their roster. There's a belief this season that the playoff dreams they harbor could finally become a reality.

Here are five NFL teams that could win their respective divisions in the 2021 season.

5 NFL teams ready to challenge for a division title after missing the playoffs in 2020

#1 - Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys were without their star quarterback since Week 5 of the 2020 season. This season, the Cowboys have a new defensive coordinator in Dan Quinn and rookie linebackers looking to make a difference.

As for the offense, the Cowboys are stacked in the air and ground game, and even though there may be concerns about Dak Prescott now, it doesn't seem as if he will lose a significant amount of time.

The Washington Football Team won the NFC East with a 7-9 record, the lowest of any playoff team in the NFL, and the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys weren't out of playoff contention until the last week of the season, with each having a 6-10 record.

The Cowboys could easily be contenders for the division once again.

#2 - San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers were devastated by injuries in 2020 and a move to Arizona when they weren't allowed to play in their own stadium due to COVID-19 concerns.

The Seahawks won the NFC West in 2020 and the Los Angeles Rams earned a Wild Card spot. The Rams defeated the Seahawks in the Wild Card round of the playoffs and then proceeded to be defeated by the Green Bay Packers.

With the rumors coming out of the Seahawks camp, it seems that there could be trouble there. The Rams have a new quarterback in Matthew Stafford, which may present its own troubles, and the Cardinals finished at .500 last season.

A fully healthy 49ers team and an effective quarterback in Jimmy Garoppolo could lead the 49ers back to their winning ways from the 2019 season and as division champions.

#3 - Miami Dolphins

The first of two AFC East teams on the list, but perhaps even more capable of making the playoffs in 2021 than some give the team credit for. For starters, it will be a tall task to surpass the Buffalo Bills this season, but anything can happen.

The Miami Dolphins have a young team and a head coach in Brian Flores who believes in them. Offensively and defensively, there are key players on both sides of the ball who can lead the Dolphins to another winning season, just like in 2020.

#4 - Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers weren't close to making it to the playoffs in 2020, but there were some promising aspects to their season. Rookie quarterback Justin Herbert won Offensive Rookie of the Year and their offense showed a lot of hope as a whole.

With a new head coach and a second year for Herbert along with added help on offense, the Chargers could be close to a postseason run in the NFL next year.

#5 - New England Patriots

The New England Patriots missed the NFL playoffs in 2020 for the first time since 2008. In the AFC East, which was won by the dominant Buffalo Bills, winning the division is a tough ask.

But the Patriots were one of the most active teams in free agency and the NFL draft. Bill Belichick and the Patriots have winning ways and there is very little chance of them staying at the bottom of the AFC for very long.

