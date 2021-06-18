Fantasy Football: 3 players from each NFC East team primed for a breakout year 

The NFC East has a lot of fantasy football stars on their rosters. Quarterbacks, running backs and wide receivers alike are all spread across the division as well as fantasy football teams across the nation.

Finding the potential breakout star that other fantasy football drafters don't is the key to winning the league all season. There are rookie and veterans that are both vying for the chance to make their mark on the game.

On that note, let's have a look at three fantasy football breakout stars from each team in the NFC East.

# Dallas Cowboys

Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb's rookie season wasn't exactly what everyone expected from the former Oklahoma standout. Lamb had 935 receiving yards and five touchdowns, a solid, if not spectacular, season from a rookie.

Lamb will only improve with a full training camp behind him, and the WR should be able to show his true potential as Dak Prescott returns from injury. His fantasy football draft stock could, therefore, climb, making Lamb a high-priority fantasy football target.

Running back, Ezekiel Elliott is another Cowboys player who should benefit from the return of his quarterback. Elliot's 2020 campaign was the worst of his career, stats-wise.

He rushed for just 979 yards and six touchdowns and had six fumbles, a big loss in production from 2019 when he rushed for 1,357 yards and 12 touchdowns. Elliott is poised for a breakout season, and 2021 could see his numbers back in the elite of fantasy football.

Though he is the third receiver in a dominating core, Michael Gallup is a star in fantasy football. In 2019, he had over 1,000 receiving yards and could replicate those numbers in 2021, especially as it's a contract year for the wide receiver.

# New York Giants

Kenny Golladay signed with the New York Giants this off-season and could be the spark their offense needs. Golladay had over 3,000 receiving yards and 21 touchdowns in his four seasons with the Detroit Lions.

The 2019 season was the best of his career, as he featured in just five games in 2020. This campaign could see Golladay flourish.

Saquon Barkley missed time during the 2019 season and then missed nearly the entire 2020 season after tearing his ACL. Although the Giants may want to be cautious with their star running back, that's just not what Barkley's all about.

There are high expectations from him in his comeback season, and Barkley is unlikely to disappoint. Fantasy football owners may be hesitant to draft Barkley, so he could end up as a steal.

Rookie Kadarius Toney should make a huge impact from the start in New York. With injuries plaguing the wide receiving core over the past few seasons, Toney would bring a young spark that should work well with Daniel Jones.

# Philadelphia Eagles

Jalen Hurts should be the starting quarterback for the Eagles in 2021. If that holds, he could be the breakout star that fantasy football teams are looking for. Hurts has a solid arm, but the use of his legs is what makes him versatile, making him likely to rack up fantasy points.

Hurts was an advocate for the Eagles to draft Alabama wide receiver and Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith. That Alabama chemistry could also factor in, so keep an eye out for Smith.

With uncertainty around Zach Ertz in 2021, this could finally be the time for tight end Dallas Goedert to shine. If he gets most of the reps at TE, he could quickly become the breakout fantasy football star who's a steal late in the draft.

# Washington Football Team

Fantasy football owners quickly realized that Antonio Gibson was a steal in mid-to-late 2020. This season, he looks primed to be the no. 1 running back for Washington. His ability to play all three downs makes him a great option to draft for additional points.

Logan Thomas is listed as a tight end for all intents and purposes, but his ability to catch and pass makes him a fantasy football steal. Thomas can not only go deep down the field for a pass but can also take the snap and rush if need be.

While not necessarily a breakout star for Washington, Terry McLaurin is likely to produce some solid numbers. He is the type of receiver Ryan Fitzpatrick likes to connect with, which means his draft stock should only rise.

