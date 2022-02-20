5 NFL teams in need of a QB with enough cap space for Deshaun Watson 

Deshaun Watson is one of the most popular names that has been involved in NFL trade rumors for a full year now. Most believe that he's already played his last game for the Houston Texans and will likely be traded at some point. He carries a cap hit of about $40 million for the 2022 NFL season, which will play a major factor in his potential trade destinations. Here are five teams who may be in the market for a quarterback that can afford Deshaun Watson.

#1 - Miami Dolphins - $62 million

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa

There have been mixed reports about the Miami Dolphins and their quarterback situation. While they have been the team most involved in Watson's trade rumors, the front office also claims they plan on moving forward with Tua Tagovailoa. They have the most available cap space in the NFL entering the 2022 offseason, so they have many options available to them.

Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero The #Dolphins agreed to terms with Darrell Bevell as their QB coach/passing game coordinator, source said. He’ll help develop Tua Tagovailoa and work closely with new coach Mike McDaniel and OC Frank Smith. The #Dolphins agreed to terms with Darrell Bevell as their QB coach/passing game coordinator, source said. He’ll help develop Tua Tagovailoa and work closely with new coach Mike McDaniel and OC Frank Smith.

#2 - Denver Broncos - $39 million

Denver Broncos Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater

The Denver Broncos have been desperately looking for an answer at the quarterback position. They don't appear to be completely sold on Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater, so they could be in the market to make a big move for Watson. The rest of their roster is built and ready to compete, so adding an elite quarterback would instantly make them Super Bowl contenders.

