5 NFL WRs who desperately need to bounce back in 2022 season ft. Jarvis Landry and Juju Smith-Schuster

Each NFL season provides new opportunities for players to prove themselves. This is true for young players who are just getting started in their careers and trying to establish their identity. However, it's also the case for veteran players who may be coming off a down year compared to their usual standards.

Several star wide receivers struggled to consistently produce during the 2021 NFL season, despite previously being able to do so during their careers. Whether it be due to an injury, team circumstances, or just a dip in production. Here are five wide receivers looking to bounce back strong in 2022 after a disappointing 2021 season.

#1 - Allen Robinson II

Los Angeles Rams WR Allen Robinson II

Allen Robinson II struggled with the Chicago Bears during the 2021 NFL season, recording just 38 receptions for 410 yards and one touchdown. While he appeared in just 11 games, he averaged the fewest yards per game during any season of his entire career by more than 20 yards per game.

Despite the down year, Robinson signed with the Los Angeles Rams during the 2022 NFL offseason. As the Rams moved on from Odell Beckham Jr. and Robert Woods, Robinson has big shoes to fill. He will get the opportunity to bounce back in a much higher powered offense than he was a part of a year ago.

#2 - Juju Smith-Schuster

Kansas City Chiefs WR Juju Smith-Schuster

Juju Smith-Schuster has been on the decline for a couple of years now, despite being just 26 years old. After recording an impressive 169 receptions for 2,343 yards and 14 touchdowns across his first two seasons, he has posted just 154 receptions for 1,512 yards and 12 touchdowns over the last three seasons.

Smith-Schuster has spent his entire career with the Pittsburgh Steelers so far, but signed with the Kansas City Chiefs ahead of the 2022 NFL season. He will have a great opportunity to get back on track in the Chiefs' elite passing attack. Patrick Mahomes is at the helm and they're hoping he can replace the production of Tyreek Hill, who departed during the offseason.

#3 - Kenny Golladay

New York Giants WR Kenny Golladay

Kenny Golladay was excellent during the first four seasons of his career with the Detroit Lions. He eclipsed 65 receptions and 1,000 receiving yards in two of the four years he was with the team, including each season in which he appeared in more than five games.

Giants Videos @SNYGiants "I have a chip on the shoulder, but I'm not trying to prove anything to you guys or anyone really. I'm in competition with myself."



- Kenny Golladay "I have a chip on the shoulder, but I'm not trying to prove anything to you guys or anyone really. I'm in competition with myself."- Kenny Golladay https://t.co/dI4sTFleT2

Golladay switched teams during the 2021 NFL offseason and was rewarded with a massive four-year contract worth $72 million from the New York Giants. He was a complete bust in his first season with the Giants, recording just 37 receptions for 521 yards and failing to score a single touchdown. He will be looking to bounce back strong in the 2022 NFL season and live up to his contract.

#4 - Jarvis Landry

New Orleans Saints WR Jarvis Landry

Jarvis Landry was one of the most consistent wide receivers in the NFL prior to the 2021 season. In each of his first seven seasons in the NFL, he eclipsed 70 receptions and 750 receiving yards, but failed to do so during the 2021 season. He has also posted just two receiving touchdowns, the lowest during any season of his career so far.

Jarvis Landry departed from the Cleveland Browns and signed with the New Orleans Saints during the 2022 NFL free agency period. He is on a "prove it" type of contract with his hometown team, worth just three million dollars for one season.

#5 - Corey Davis

New York Jets WR Corey Davis

Corey Davis had a breakout year with the Tennessee Titans during the 2020 NFL season, setting new career highs by recording 65 receptions for 984 yards and five touchdowns. His production earned him a solid deal with the New York Jets in free agency that year worth $37.5 million over three seasons.

JDF Sports @JDFSports The New York Jets are signing former No. 5 overall pick WR Corey Davis to a 3-year, $37.5M contract, $27M guaranteed. The New York Jets are signing former No. 5 overall pick WR Corey Davis to a 3-year, $37.5M contract, $27M guaranteed. https://t.co/YhdgPHtg28

While he only appeared in nine games, he recorded a disappointing 34 receptions for 492 yards. His averages were significantly lower than the year before, as he only appeared in 12 games during his breakout season. Davis will be looking for better results in his second year in the new offensive system.

